Bears rally behind Trubisky's 3 TDs

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky scrambles during the first half Thursday against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Trubisky threw for three touchdowns, including a 3-yard strike to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, to lift the Bears to a 24-20 victory.

DETROIT -- Mitchell Trubisky started and closed strong to overcome some shaky decisions and plays in between to keep the Chicago Bears in the NFC playoff picture.

Trubisky threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, lifting Chicago to a 24-20 victory over the slumping Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Bears took the lead on the nine-play, 90-yard drive in which Trubisky converted a pair of third downs with 35- and 32-yard passes to Anthony Miller.

"He made special throws at special times," Coach Matt Nagy said.

Chicago sealed the victory on the ensuing possession with Eddie Jackson's interception.

Rookie quarterback David Blough led Detroit's last drive to the Chicago 26 in the final minute before losing 13 yards on a sack to leave a desperation pass as the only option and Jackson picked off his heave.

The Bears (6-6) have won three of four games after losing four in a row, keeping their postseason hopes alive.

"We put ourselves in a good position to have another big game next week," Trubisky said.

The Lions (3-8-1) have lost five in a row for the first time under Coach Matt Patricia.

"It's one of the toughest teams I've probably ever been around," said Patricia, a former assistant coach with the New England Patriots. "This team fights like probably no other team I've ever seen.

"We've got to find a way to win."

Detroit led for much of the game despite starting a quarterback it acquired from Cleveland for a swap of seventh-round picks after training camp.

"Watch that team fight and rally behind somebody like that, I think you can tell how much all those men in that room care about each other," Patricia said.

Matthew Stafford was out for a fourth consecutive game with back and hip injuries and his backup, Jeff Driskel, was limited by a hamstring injury.

Blough, an undrafted player from Purdue, threw a 75-yard TD on his first completion to Kenny Golladay to pull the Lions into a 7-7 tie. Blough threw an 8-yard TD pass to Marvin Jones late in the first quarter to put Detroit ahead 14-7.

Trubisky had an 18-yard TD pass to rookie tight end Jesper Horsted to make it 17-all late in the third quarter.

Trubisky finished 29 of 38 with three TDs, matching a season high he also equaled in a win over Detroit earlier this month, for 338 yards and an interception. He got off to a strong start with a 10-yard pass to Allen Robinson and closed the game well enough for Chicago to score more than 20 points for the first time in more than a month.

Blough was 22 of 38 for 280 yards with 2 TDs and an interception.

"This is what you dream about as a kid," Blough said. "I'm thankful for it all, all the ups and downs."

Detroit 14 3 0 3 -- 20

First Quarter

Chi--Al.Robinson 10 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 11:37.

Det--Golladay 75 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 11:01.

Det--M.Jones 8 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 4:12.

Second Quarter

Det--FG Prater 25, 3:10.

Chi--FG Pineiro 30, :22.

Third Quarter

Chi--Horsted 18 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 4:44.

Fourth Quarter

Det--FG Prater 24, 10:47.

Chi--Montgomery 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 2:17.

Attendance--65,412.

Chi Det

First downs 22 19

Total Net Yards 419 364

Rushes-yards 23-88 27-105

Passing 331 259

Punt Returns 2-(minus) 3-14

Kickoff Returns 2-90 1-17

Interceptions Ret. 1-4 1-19

Comp-Att-Int 29-38-1 22-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-21

Punts 3-48.0 5-46.2

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 10-89 9-85

Time of Possession 30:50 29:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Chicago, Montgomery 16-75, Cohen 3-9, Trubisky 4-4. Detroit, Scarbrough 21-83, Johnson 3-12, McKissic 2-9, Blough 1-1.

PASSING--Chicago, Trubisky 29-38-1-338. Detroit, Blough 22-38-1-280.

RECEIVING--Chicago, Miller 9-140, Al.Robinson 8-86, Wims 5-56, Cohen 4-26, Montgomery 2-12, Horsted 1-18. Detroit, Hockenson 6-18, Golladay 4-158, M.Jones 3-40, Amendola 3-32, Johnson 3-17, McKissic 3-15.

Sports on 11/29/2019