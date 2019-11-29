Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil's president blames actor Leonardo DiCaprio over Amazon fires

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:41 a.m.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is blaming actor Leonardo DiCaprio for making donations to nonprofit organizations that he claims are behind some of the fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Bolsonaro told supporters Friday: "DiCaprio is a cool guy, isn't he? Giving money to set the Amazon on fire."

DiCaprio's environmental organization has pledged $5 million to help protect the Amazon after fires destroyed large parts of the rainforest in July and August.

Boslonaro's comments follow a police raid at the headquarters of two nonprofit groups in the Amazonian state of Para.

Several volunteer firefighters, who deny wrongdoing, were arrested and later released. Local police say they are being investigated for allegedly igniting fires to obtain funding through nonprofits.

Federal prosecutors say their investigation points to local land-grabbers as primary suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT