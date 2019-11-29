Chemical plant fire still raging

Smoke drifts Thursday over Port Neches, Texas, where a Texas chemical plant continues to burn after two explosions Wednesday.

PORT NECHES, Texas -- More than 50,000 people in east Texas remained under a mandatory evacuation order Thursday as a fire continued to burn at a chemical plant, one day after two explosions there.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said the evacuation order and a 10 p.m. curfew order remain in effect. Officials don't know when evacuees will be able to return to their homes.

"It's Thanksgiving, a lot of people are displaced, they can't go home," Stephens told TV station KFDM on Thursday, explaining the danger of further explosions and fire rather than air-quality problems as the reason the evacuation order remains in place.

The Wednesday blasts, 13 hours apart, blew out windows and doors of nearby homes and prompted the mandatory evacuation of a 4-mile radius from the plant in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston.

At a Thursday evening news conference, officials said the plant is expected to burn into a third day in order to prevent more explosions. The plant has 175 full-time employees and 50 contract workers.

The initial explosion at the TPC Group plant, which makes chemical and petroleum-based products, occurred about 1 a.m. It sent a plume of smoke stretching for miles and started a fire.

The second blast ripped through the plant about 2 p.m., sending a steel reactor tower rocketing high into the air. That prompted County Judge Jeff Branick, the top official in Jefferson County, to order the mandatory evacuation of Port Neches and neighboring Groves, Nederland and part of Port Arthur. Water cannons were trained on surrounding plant works and tanks to keep them cool and avoid further explosions.

At a Wednesday night news conference, Branick said a loss of power at the plant prevented any investigation into the cause of the explosions or how much damage was done to the facility. Likewise, he said there was no estimate yet on the extent of damage to surrounding neighborhoods.

Troy Monk, TPC Group's director of health, safety and security, said the company would form an investigation team to determine what led to the explosions.

"We're staying focused on the safety of our emergency response personnel folks in and around the community, as well as trying to protect the environment," Monk said at a news conference.

Firefighters have not been able to fully assess the damage at the plant, he said.

Monk later added that displaced residents can report their hotel costs on a hotline that had been set up to report property damage after the two Wednesday blasts.

Branick, who lives near the plant, said at the news conference that he was awakened at his home by the initial blast, which blew in his front and back doors, "damaging them pretty significantly."

The three workers hurt during the blast -- two TPC employees and a contractor -- were treated at hospitals and released, Monk said. The about 30 employees working at the plant at the time of the explosion were all accounted for, according to TPC.

Monk had said the blast occurred in an area of the plant that makes butadiene, a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and other products. Officials said Thursday evening that early concerns about butadiene contamination from the blast haven't materialized, and they learned that the main storage area for that cancer-causing chemical didn't take the brunt of the fire.

Environmental Protection Agency spokesman Adam Adams said that while volatile organic compounds were detected by some of the 20 teams monitoring air pollution in the area, none of them detected levels higher than 5 parts per million, the agency's "action level."

Branick told KFDM that it's a miracle no one died. He said one worker suffered burns, and the others had a broken wrist and a broken leg.

Texas has seen other petrochemical industry blazes this year, including a March fire that burned for days near Houston and another that killed a worker at a plant in nearby Crosby.

In the March fire, prosecutors filed five water-pollution charges against the company that owns the petrochemical storage facility after chemicals flowed into a nearby waterway.

