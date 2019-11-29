The Nation in Brief

Court leaves utility on hook for fire costs

SAN FRANCISCO -- A federal bankruptcy court judge on Wednesday rejected Pacific Gas & Electric's latest attempt to change a California law requiring utilities to pay for the devastation from wildfires ignited by their electrical equipment.

The decision issued by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali preserves a long-standing principle known as "inverse condemnation."

The century-old law helped drive the nation's largest utility into bankruptcy protection 10 months ago as it faced at least $20 billion in losses stemming from a series of deadly and destructive wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

The ruling is a victory for thousands of people who lost their homes and loved ones in the fires, as well as insurers trying to recover part of the roughly $16 billion they have already paid their policyholders.

In addition to using bankruptcy to reorganize its finances, the utility hoped the process would enable it to shed the burden of inverse condemnation.

But Montali pointed out that there is no evidence yet that Pacific Gas & Electric would not be allowed to pass along its wildfire costs if it could show regulators that it had acted as a "prudent operator." He said the utility seemed to be "seeking a solution, fire cost reimbursement, in search of a problem."

Bid to block N.H. voting law rejected

CONCORD, N.H. -- A federal judge in New Hampshire denied a request Wednesday that would have blocked a new state law requiring voters to be full-fledged residents from being enforced for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary in February.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sued the secretary of state and attorney general over the law on behalf of two Dartmouth College students. The law, which took effect in July, ended the state's distinction between "residency" and "domicile."

Before the law took effect, New Hampshire was the only state that didn't require residency to vote. Though it doesn't change the process of registering to vote, it effectively makes out-of-state college students who vote in New Hampshire subject to residency requirements.

The ACLU said the law created confusion while the state said any confusion is "self-created and sustained." It argued that the requirement to get a license is triggered by when a person establishes residency, which may or may not be on the day he registers to vote.

U.S. District Judge Joseph LaPlante ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs didn't prove their claims, saying they produced no witnesses stating that the confusion led them to decide not to register to vote. "Indeed, all of the witnesses who testified that they currently have out-of-state licenses also testified that they are registered to vote in New Hampshire," LaPlante wrote.

Sorority suspended over hazing claim

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The University of Central Florida has suspended a sorority over complaints that members forced others to drink and take drugs until they blacked out during hazing.

An anonymous online post described a friend's initiation into a group within Pi Beta Phi known as the "mafia." The post said the friend was pressured to take the drug known as Molly and was forced to take alcohol shots until she blacked out.

The school sent the sorority a letter Nov. 21 demanding it cease all activities during an investigation. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The sorority told the Orlando Sentinel the allegations are "of utmost concern." It said it's investigating the actions of individual members and doesn't believe the full chapter was involved.

The University of Central Florida's chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity was also suspended over hazing accusations.

Mom slain in front of 3 kids, sister says

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A woman who was fatally shot by her estranged husband in an elementary school parking lot had been sitting in the minivan with her mother and her three young children, the woman's family said in a post on a fundraising website.

Tiffany Hill was killed Tuesday outside Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in Hazel Dell and police have said the shooter, Keland Hill, killed himself a short time later after a police chase.

Tiffany Hill's sister, Tabitha Ojeda, said in a GoFundMe post on Wednesday that Hill's three children were in the car and witnessed the shooting but were not physically injured. Her mother was shot three times and has undergone several surgeries but is expected to survive.

Ojeda said she and her other surviving sister will take in the three children and are trying to get together enough money for seven plane tickets back to New York.

Police have said Tiffany Hill had an active restraining order against Keland Hill, who had just posted bondl when the shooting occurred.

The shooting happened after school had let out for the day and no one else was injured.

Court papers associated with the restraining order show an extensive history of abuse and violence, with Keland Hill repeatedly violating the restraining order, The Columbian newspaper has reported.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 11/29/2019