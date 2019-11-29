• Alyssa Brenteson of Akhiok, Alaska, who parked her car for two days in an airport parking lot, returned to find a caved-in roof, a broken window, ripped seats, and muddy prints and fur on the vehicle, damage officials blamed on a bear.

• Christin Burford, director of the C.A.R.E. Foundation, called it a Thanksgiving miracle after workers at a Florida wildlife facility found that a 50-pound bear that had been stuck in a tree and hanging precariously over a tiger enclosure for five days had safely made its way out of the tree.

• Moby Solangi, a doctor at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, Miss., said two endangered sea turtles were released after one was treated for pneumonia and the other had throat surgery because it had swallowed a fisherman's hook.

• Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department in Maryland, said authorities aren't sure what caused a 3-foot-long piece of steel to fly into a woman's windshield as she was driving on the Capital Beltway, adding that she received minor injuries.

• Shaun Edward Necaise, 38, is the second person arrested in Gautier, Miss., on charges of motor vehicle theft and two counts of grand larceny in the theft of a school maintenance truck and trailer, along with 66 batteries from school buses.

• Samantha Elhassani, 33, whose late husband was a member of Islamic State in Syria, pleaded guilty to providing financial support to the militant group after prosecutors said the Indiana woman made three trips to Hong Kong carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold intended for the group.

• Nicholas Popejoy, 28, of Arma, Kan., a teacher at a Missouri middle school and coach at the high school, was charged with sexually assaulting a student under the age of 14 after he was accused of using his position as coach to gain private access to the child.

• Quionte Jordan Crawford, 27, of West Virginia, who pretended to be a teenage girl named Kayla and coerced five boys to send sexually explicit pictures and videos via smartphone, was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences.

A Section on 11/29/2019