Arkansas lights-display's reindeer draw a crowd

HOT SPRINGS -- The opportunity to see and pet live reindeer proved to be a big hit with Garvan Woodland Gardens visitors during the Holiday Lights display Monday night, with roughly three times the normal crowd turning out.

The lights display opened Saturday and through the first three days, the Garden has seen record numbers, with the caribou contributing a large part of the attendance, Bob Bledsoe, the Garden's executive director, said Tuesday.

Historically, the garden has averaged around 1,000 visitors on Monday nights, Bledsoe said, noting that while he doesn't have an official count yet, it was a record breaking number for a Monday.

"It was like three times what was expected," he said, noting that a rough estimate put the crowd at 3,200 people.

Bledsoe said the reason so many people turned up Monday was because it was the first night the garden had live reindeer there. "We didn't realize so many people wanted the reindeer experience," he said.

While officials were thrilled and "extremely happy" with the public's turnout, Bledsoe said that since organizers were expecting only 1,000 guests they only staffed for that many. Calling it a learning experience, Bledsoe said Monday "stressed our capacity."

The reindeer were there through Wednesday, according to the Gardens website.

Garvan Woodland Gardens is part of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Fay Jones School of Architecture. The Gardens' mission includes the preservation and enhancement of a unique part of the Ouachita Mountain environment; providing a place of learning, research, cultural enrichment and serenity; and developing and sustaining gardens, landscapes and structures of exceptional aesthetics, design and construction.

The Garden has several new additions this season, with one of the biggest being the opportunity for guests to pre-order their tickets, which Bledsoe said has been popular. Attendance Saturday was about 1,800 and about 1,200 on Sunday with about 60% of visitors having their tickets beforehand, he said.

The new technology had some hiccups, but overall it seemed to go well and helped with the long lines to get in, he said.

The technology "will get more and more user friendly," Bledsoe said.

Another new thing this year was having a tree-lighting ceremony on the opening day of the lights display.

"It went off really well," Bledsoe said. For the event, Betty Millsap and Sunny Evans -- and Evans' family -- pulled a lever in front of the Schueck Rose Tree to light up the tree. Bledsoe said around 200 people gathered to watch the lighting.

"I expect that to get expanded on," he said, noting that in future years he could see the addition of snow and marching bands at the tree-lighting ceremony. "We're always trying to improve the experience for visitors and our neighbors," he said.

Metro on 11/29/2019