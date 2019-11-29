Hogs fall in War Memorial during season finale

For the first time since Oct. 12, the University of Arkansas football team led in a game. The Razorbacks even took a second lead in the third quarter.

But the good vibes didn't last as Missouri toppled the Razorbacks 24-14 on Friday afternoon in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Razorbacks finished 2-10 for the second consecutive season.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jack Lindsey drew the start for the Razorbacks, and true freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak was tapped by Missouri, although he left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

On the first snap of the second half and the Tigers ahead 10-7, Missouri redshirt sophomore quarterback Taylor Powell (Fayetteville) was picked off by Greg Brooks, who returned the ball to the Missouri 26.

After Lindsey ran for 15 yards, he found tight end Grayson Gunter for a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 14-10 Arkansas edge with 13:34 left in the third quarter. It was only Lindsey's second completion of the day, but both went for touchdowns.

Jamario Bell's sack of Powell on third down forced a punt, and Nathan Parodi returned it 30 yards to set the Razorbacks up at the Arkansas 46.

The Razorbacks punted from midfield, and Missouri (6-6) took over at its own 16.

Tyler Badie had two rushes for a combined 49 yards, and Powell completed a couple of passes for 26 combined yards as the Tigers had a first and goal from the Arkansas 2. On second and goal, Badie ran in from 3 yards out for a 17-14 Missouri lead with 7:00 left in the third quarter.

The Razorbacks punted after reaching their own 40, and Missouri took over at its own 22 but had to punt itself after picking up one first down.

The Hogs started at their own 23, and on third and 10 a defensive pass interference penalty gave them the ball at their own 38. Lindsey hooked up with Mike Woods for 11 yards, and Boyd's 6-yard run gave the Razorbacks a first down at the Missouri 40. On fourth and 6, Connor Limpert attempted a 54-yard field goal that came up about half a yard short.

The Tigers took over at their own 36, and on third and 10 Tauskie Dove made a difficult grab on a 37-yard pass for a first down at the Arkansas 27. On third and 4 from the Arkansas 10, the Razorbacks jumped offsides, but it didn't matter when Powell found former Razorback Jonathan Nance for a 10-yard touchdown and 24-14 edge with 8:47 left in the game.

Lindsey completed a 15-yard pass to Woods to the Arkansas 41 for a first down. Eventually the Razorbacks had a fourth and 4 at the Missouri 39, but Lindsey's pass intended for Trey Knox was incomplete, and the game was essentially over with less than six minutes to play.

Missouri outgained the Razorbacks 329-242. Boyd finished his season with 21 carries for 95 yards for the Razorbacks. Lindsey was 10-of-26 passing for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran four times for 50 yards.

Arkansas moved 30 yards on its first drive of the day, all on the ground. But the Razorbacks punted after Lindsey threw two consecutive incomplete passes.

The Razorbacks stopped the Tigers on fourth and 1 at the Tigers' 39.

Rakeem Boyd ran for 6 and 11 yards to get a first down at the Missouri 21, then Lindsey hooked up with Trey Knox for a 19-yard touchdown on third and 8 for a 7-0 lead with 6:49 left in the first quarter, the Razorbacks' first advantage since the third quarter of the Kentucky game on Oct. 12. The touchdown was Lindsey's first completion in six attempts.

Missouri ate up the rest of the first-quarter clock on its next drive, ending the period on a 6-yard pass for a first down from freshman quarterback Bazelak to Barrett Banister to the Arkansas 5. On the first play of the second quarter, Larry Rountree ran in for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The Razorbacks punted after a three and out, and the Tigers took over on their own 30.

On second and 13, Isaiah Nichols and Jonathan Marshall combined to sack Bazelak to force a third and 14, and Missouri eventually had to punt. Arkansas took over at its own 11.

The Razorbacks punted again after a three and out, and the Tigers took over at their own 44 with a new quarterback. Bazelak suffered an injury on the last play of Missouri's previous drive, and Powell entered.

On third and 7 from the Arkansas 41, Powell hooked up with Kam Scott for 30 yards to the Hogs' 11. After two incompletions and a 3-yard run by Rountree, Missouri settled for a 26-yard field goal from Tucker McCann to take a 10-7 lead with 5:08 left in the first half.

Lindsey kept the ball on the Hogs' first play of their next drive, picking up a 26-yard gain to the Missouri 49. On third and 4 after a 6-yard pickup by Boyd, the Tigers stuffed Boyd for a 1-yard gain. On fourth and 3, a Missouri defender jumped offsides to give the Razorbacks a first down at the Missouri 37.

On third and 3 from the 30, Boyd picked up 1 yard to set up a fourth and 2 from the 29. The Razorbacks ran Boyd again, but the Tigers stopped him a yard short. Missouri did not do anything with its last drive, and the Razorbacks went into the locker room down 10-7.

Boyd finished with 70 of Arkansas' 105 rushing yards in the first half. Lindsey was 1 of 9 for 19 yards and the touchdown. Missouri outgained Arkansas 166-122 in the half.