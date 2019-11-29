Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas State-South Alabama

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:30 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless (7) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass in front of Georgia Southern’s Donald Rutledge Jr. during the Red Wolves’ 38-33 victory Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. Bayless caught seven passes for 113 yards and set the Sun Belt Conference record for the most receiving yards in a single season (1,375). - Photo by Terrance Armstard

You will be redirected to the live blog momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/1129asulive/

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT