Little Rock police: man suffers 'severe' injuries in stabbing; suspect arrested

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Francisco Acuna

A 22-year-old was arrested after a stabbing early Friday left a man with “severe” injuries, according to Little Rock police and jail records.

Police responded around 2:50 a.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Appomattox Drive.

While en route, police spotted a man matching the description of the suspected stabber walking on Shiloh Drive. Officers stopped the man, later identified as Francisco Acuna, and found blood on his hands and a bloody pocket knife in his possession, according to the police report.

Officers spoke to the victim, 19-year-old Harvey Rios, and a witness, who told police a fight had broken out in the front yard and Rios was stabbed twice, once in the arm and once in the chest. His injuries were described by police as “severe.”

Acuna was taken in for questioning, according to the report, and online jail records show he was booked into the Pulaski County jail Friday morning on one count of first-degree battery.

