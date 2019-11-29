NLR has roll going in playoffs

North Little Rock is back in the Class 7A semifinals for the fourth consecutive season.

Of the four seasons, the 2019 campaign has tested the Charging Wildcats the most.

With offseason Fourth of July fireworks injuries to seniors Brandon Thomas and Rashad Muhammad to suspensions to several players, including quarterback Kareame Cotton, North Little Rock has dealt with adversity throughout the season.

But the Charging Wildcats (7-4), the 7A-Central Conference's No. 2 seed, will play for a chance to reach their fourth Class 7A state championship game in a row today in a semifinal game at 7A-West Conference champion Bentonville (11-0).

North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell, who is in his fifth season with the Charging Wildcats, believes his team can get back to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium to play for a state championship.

"We're a good football team," Mitchell said. "There's people out there who know that. We're still standing. The pieces are here for us to continue to be successful. We're finding a way. We're willing ourselves.

"Heck, we wouldn't want it any other way."

North Little Rock defeated Springdale Har-Ber 49-21 in the Class 7A quarterfinals Friday at Charging Wildcat Stadium. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but the Charging Wildcats scored on all six of their offensive possessions in the second half, outscoring Har-Ber 42-14 in the final two quarters.

Thomas finished with 219 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries. Junior Aaron Sims had 108 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as North Little Rock rushed for 390 yards while holding Springdale Har-Ber to 52 rushing yards.

"We were able to mix it up a little bit," Mitchell said. "Our tailback, fullback and wingback got involved."

North Little Rock is attempting to become the first team since Bentonville to reach four consecutive Class 7A state championship games. Bentonville went to five title games in a row from 2010-14, winning three titles under Barry Lunney Sr.

"We know we're one win away from playing for four straight titles," Mitchell said. "That's sure dang been our goal."

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

PULASKI ACADEMY

Trump honors Kelley

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley's 200th victory was noticed by the president of the United States.

President Donald Trump sent Kelley a letter congratulating him, which the coach posted on Twitter on Wednesday night. Kelley won his 200th game Nov. 15 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs against Magnolia 63-34.

"Dear Coach Kelley, Congratulations on your 200th victory!" Trump wrote. "I was delighted to learn of your incredible success as coach of the Pulaski Academy Bruins. Your determination and commitment to excellence embody the American values we all cherish.

"Coaches are instrumental in instilling in our children the valuable lessons of teamwork, perseverance and sportsmanship. Your wisdom on and off the field has inspired countless young Americans to reach their full potential.

"I hope you are filled with immense pride as you reflect on this great achievement. Melania and I send our best wishes for your continued success."

In addition to Trump, Kelley, who earned his 201st victory against Harrison on Friday, also thanked Pulaski Academy graduate Alex Flemister, who works in the White House as the deputy associate director of public liaison, for the letter.

"Awesome to receive a congratulations letter for 200 wins from @WhiteHouse & @realDonaldTrump!" Kelley said on Twitter. "Coolest thing ever! @PABruinFootball has brought a lot of cool things!"

Pulaski Academy (10-2) will host Morrilton in the Class 5A semifinals today at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock.

SALEM

Venue change

Salem is the home team in today's Class 2A quarterfinal game against Carlisle.

But the Greyhounds will have to travel almost an hour to play the Bison because of poor field conditions at their home field.

The Greyhounds (9-1, 3-2A Conference No. 1 seed) and Bison (8-3, 6-2A Conference No. 3 seed) will play at Bomber Stadium in Mountain Home. Salem will be traveling 37 miles on U.S. Highway 412.

Wiggins said that Salem's field is not fit to play on this week.

"It is pretty bad," Wiggins said. "It was tore up three weeks ago in our last conference game. We've had snow since then. It hasn't dried out. We had rain during the playoff game. It's gradually gotten worse."

Wiggins said Salem contacted Mountain Home's administration Monday about moving the game, and Mountain Home agreed to have the game played at Bomber Stadium.

The Greyhounds have been led by senior running back Peyton Barker.

Barker has rushed for 1,748 yards and 17 touchdowns on 221 carries. He is averaging 7.9 yards per carry for the Greyhounds.

Last week against Parkers Chapel, Barker had 293 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries in Salem's 46-22 victory.

Entering the 2019 season, Barker replaced Jordan Turner, who had 2,885 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior a year ago. Wiggins was confident Barker would be productive for the Greyhounds.

"We expected him to have a good season," Wiggins said. "We've had a lot of guys who blocked for him. Peyton is a steady runner. He's reaped the benefits.

"I told Peyton, 'Jordan had a great year last year.' He didn't have to play a whole lot of defense. But he [Barker] was going to have to be a two-way starter for us. He was going to have to do some conditioning. He rarely gets off the field for us."

Carlisle upset 7-2A Conference champion Foreman 36-14 on Friday. Wiggins said the Bison are similar to the Greyhounds offensively.

"They're like us," Wiggins said. "They like to run it right at you. We like to run it right at you. We have to try to control the clock. It's a battle to see who does it better."

The winner will face Hazen or Fordyce in the Class 2A semifinals Dec. 6.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE

Senior RB a warrior

Jonesboro Westside senior running back Logan McPherson has been one of the state's top running backs in 2019.

Despite missing a game because of a concussion in nonconference play, McPherson is at 2,108 yards and 23 touchdowns on 245 carries for the Warriors (9-2), who will host Joe T. Robinson (11-1) in the Class 4A quarterfinals today.

"He's a great athlete," Jonesboro Westside Coach Bobby Engle said. "He's the best one in the whole school. We didn't anticipate him having a 2,000-yard season. The offensive line and backs have done a good job of picking up blocks for him.

"He's a phenomenal kid."

Over the past six games, McPherson has rushed for at least 200 yards -- all Jonesboro Westside victories. He had 266 yards and 3 touchdowns on 30 carries in the Warriors' 35-20 second-round victory Friday over Hamburg.

Rain is in the forecast today in Jonesboro, which Engle said could help his team with its run-first offense.

"The field is going to be soggy," Engle said. "We hope home field advantage can play a part."

Jonesboro Westside is playing in its first quarterfinal game in program history. Engle said it's a big moment for the Warriors.

"Everybody is excited," Engle said. "We don't have to travel. We're embracing it. But we've still got a job to do against Robinson."

EXTRA POINTS

• Warren senior running back Vincent Steppes finished with 1,946 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. The Lumberjacks' season ended Friday with a 41-17 loss at Ozark in the Class 4A second round. ... Dardanelle senior running back Blake Chambers rushed for 340 yards and 5 touchdowns Friday at Nashville, but the Sand Lizards fell to the Scrappers 35-34 in a Class 4A second-round game. Chambers had 201 carries for 1,844 yards and 28 touchdowns for Dardanelle, which went 10-2 and was the No. 2 seed from the 4-4A Conference. ... Clinton's senior class won a school-record 33 games. The Yellowjackets' season ended Friday with a 46-14 loss at Camden Harmony Grove. Senior quarterback Weston Amos led Clinton (10-2) with 32 touchdowns (21 passing, 11 rushing), while passing for 1,593 yards and rushing for 464 yards. Classmate John Riley Hinchey had 1,093 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Sports on 11/29/2019