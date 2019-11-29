FOOTBALL

Nation's winningest coach dies

John McKissick, whose 621 victories at South Carolina's Summerville High made him the nation's winningest football coach at any level, has died at age 93. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says McKissick had been in hospice care and died Thursday surrounded by family. The longtime coach retired in 2014 after 62 seasons. Brouthers said McKissick's birth year is listed as 1929, although his biography has him born three years earlier on Sept. 25, 1926. McKissick had a career record of 621-155-13 at Summerville from 1952 through 2014. He won 10 South Carolina state championships, the last one coming in 1998. In 2003, McKissick became the first coach to reach 500 victories. He won his 600th game in 2012, when he was carried off the field by his players.

GOLF

Besseling leads at Dunhill

Wil Besseling shot a 7-under 65 Thursday to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship -- the European Tour's 2020 season-opening event. Besseling made six birdies, an eagle and just one bogey at Leopard Creek Country Club on Thursday to sit one stroke ahead of Garrick Porteous, Pablo Larrazabal and Keith Horne. Besseling was one of the players to wear shorts in sweltering temperatures in northern South Africa, taking advantage of a decision by organizers to allow shorts in tournament play for the first time on the European Tour. David Drysdale, last year's runner-up, was in a group of players tied for sixth three shots off the lead. That group includes 2014 champion Branden Grace. Four-time winner Charl Schwartzel carded a 70 on his return to action after being out for eight months with a wrist injury.

HOCKEY

Aliu: Coach’s apology for racial slur ‘insincere’

Akim Aliu is not happy with the apology Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters issued for a racial slur he allegedly used when both were in the minors 10 years ago.

The former NHL player released his own statement Thursday on Twitter, saying he found Peters’ statement a day earlier acknowledging that he used offensive language to be “misleading, insincere and concerning.”

Aliu said he has accepted an invitation from the NHL to discuss the situation and would not comment further until after the meeting.

Peters issued a letter Wednesday night to multiple media outlets, apologizing to the Flames and General Manager Brad Treliving. The letter did not mention the Nigerian-born Aliu or specify the words Peter used. He called it an “isolated and immediately regrettable incident.”

The statement drew criticism on social media.

Former NHL player Georges Laraque tweeted: “The NHL-Flames and the NHL can now finally conclude their investigation and fire him, what more can they need after this...?”

Aliu tweeted Monday that Peters directed racial slurs toward him when both were with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Blackhawks’ top farm team, in 2009-10. Aliu, who was born in Nigeria but raised in Ukraine and Canada, said Peters “dropped the N bomb several times” because he didn’t like the player’s choice of music.

Peters did not coach the Flames on Wednesday night when Calgary won in Buffalo against the Sabres. Afterward, Treliving said the Flames’ investigation was ongoing.

