PREP FOOTBALL WEEK 13 MATCHUPS

North Little Rock at Bentonville

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS CLASS 7A First Round Friday, Nov. 15 W1 Bentonville, C2 North Little Rock, C1 Bryant, W2 Bentonville West have byes C4 Little Rock Catholic 35, W5 Van Buren 27 W3 Springdale Har-Ber 16, C6 LR Central 10 W4 Fayetteville 44, C5 Cabot 14 C3 Conway 63, W6 Rogers High 21 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22 W1 Bentonville High 41, Little Rock Catholic 10 C2 North Little Rock 42, Springdale Har-Ber 21 C1 Bryant 42, Fayetteville 14 W2 Bentonville West 31, Conway 21 Semifinals Friday, Nov. 29 North Little Rock (7-4) at Bentonville (11-0) Bentonville West (7-4) at Bryant (11-0) Championship Friday, Dec. 6 at War Memorial Stadium North Little Rock-Bentonville winner vs. Bentonville West-Bryant winner, 7 p.m. CLASS 6A First Round Friday, Nov. 15 E1 Searcy, W2 Greenwood, W1 Benton, E2 West Memphis have first-round byes E5 Pine Bluff 49, W4 Sheridan 48 (2OT) W6 Siloam Springs 23, E3 Marion 13 E4 Jonesboro 35, W5 El Dorado 7 W3 Lake Hamilton 14, E6 Sylvan Hills 7 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22 E1 Searcy 55, Pine Bluff 15 W2 Greenwood 24, Siloam Springs 7 W1 Benton 18, Jonesboro 7 E2 West Memphis 33, Lake Hamilton 28 Semifinals Friday, Nov. 29 Greenwood (10-1) at Searcy (10-1) West Memphis (7-4) at Benton (8-3) Championship Saturday, Dec. 7 at War Memorial Stadium Greenwood-Searcy winner vs. West Memphis-Benton winner, 6:30 p.m. CLASS 5A First Round Friday, Nov. 15 W1 Harrison 49, E4 Batesville 14 C2 Pulaski Academy 63, S3 Magnolia 34 W4 Morrilton 37, E1 Valley View 27 S2 Texarkana 24, C3 Maumelle 21 C4 White Hall 35, S1 Hot Springs Lakeside 0 W3 Alma 34, E2 Forrest City 33 C1 LR Christian 36, S4 Camden Fairview 14 E3 Wynne 46, W2 Vilonia 45 (OT) Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 22 Pulaski Academy 28, Harrison 21 Morrilton 45, Texarkana 14 White Hall 24, Alma 17 LR Christian 52, Wynne 21 Semifinals Friday, Nov. 29 Morrilton (8-4) at Pulaski Academy (10-2) White Hall (8-4) vs. LR Christian (12-0) Championship Saturday, Dec. 7 at War Memorial Stadium Morrilton-Pulaski Academy winner vs. White Hall-LR Christian winner, noon CLASS 4A First Round Friday, Nov. 15 1st-8 Crossett, 1st-3 Jonesboro Westside have first-round byes 3rd-3 Gosnell 40, 4th-4 Mena 29 5th-8 DeWitt 44, 1st-2 Riverview 15 3rd-7 Arkadelphia 55, 3rd-4 Pottsville 15 1st-1 Shiloh Christian 62, 5th-2 Heber Springs 27 2nd-3 Pocahontas 68, 5th-1 Gravette 28 2nd-7 Nashville 54, 4th-3 Rivercrest 31 2nd-4 Dardanelle 51, 4th-7 Bauxite 20 3rd-8 Hamburg 28, 4th-1 Prairie Grove 27 1st-7 Pulaski Robinson 49, 5th-3 Trumann 16 3rd-2 Central Arkansas Christian 49, 3rd-1 Gentry 20 1st-4 Ozark 21, 5th-7 Malvern 0 2nd-8 Warren 34, 5th-4 Elkins 19 4th-8 Star City 47, 2nd-2 Batesville Southside 20 2nd-1 Pea Ridge 49, 4th-2 Lonoke 13 Second Round Friday, Nov. 22 1st-8 Crossett 31, Gosnell 6 Arkadelphia 56, DeWitt 20 Shiloh Christian 63, Pocahontas 14 Nashville 35, Dardanelle 34 1st-3 Jonesboro Westside 35, Hamburg 20 Pulaski Robinson 36, CAC 0 Ozark 41, Warren 17 Pea Ridge 21, Star City 14 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 29 Arkadelphia (11-1) at Crossett (8-3) Nashville (11-1) at Shiloh Christian (12-0) Pulaski Robinson (11-1) at Jonesboro Westside (9-2) Pea Ridge (8-4) at Ozark (11-1) Semifinals Friday, Dec. 6 Arkadelphia-Crossett winner vs. Nashville-Shiloh Christian winner Pulaski Robinson-Jonesboro Westside winner vs. Pea Ridge-Ozark winner Championship Friday, Dec. 13 at War Memorial Stadium TBD, 7 p.m. CLASS 3A First Round Friday, Nov. 15 1st-1 Booneville and 1st-3 Osceola have byes 3rd-3 Hoxie 54, 4th-6 Drew Central 38 1st-5 Prescott 49, 5th-1 Charleston 7 3rd-6 Pine Bluff Dollarway 42, 3rd-4 Jessieville 19 1st-2 Harding Academy 49, 5th-5 Genoa Central 7 2nd-3 Newport 68, 5th-2 Yellville-Summit 22 2nd-4 Atkins 35, 4th-3 Harrisburg 21 2nd-6 McGehee 37, 4th-4 Perryville 8 3rd-1 Greenland 54, 4th-2 Mountain View 24 1st-4 Glen Rose 61, 5th-3 Walnut Ridge 32 3rd-2 Melbourne 44, 3rd-5 Centerpoint 7 1st-6 Rison 59, 5th-4 Baptist Prep 6 2nd-1 Lamar 57, 5th-6 Lake Village 8 2nd-5 Camden Harmony Grove 56, 4th-1 Mansfield 33 2nd-2 Clinton 42, 4th-5 Smackover 14 Second Round Friday, Nov. 22 Hoxie 34, 1st-1 Booneville 28 Prescott 23, PB Dollarway 22 Harding Academy 58, Newport 24 McGehee 52, Atkins 29 1st-3 Osceola 50, Greenland 20 Melbourne 42, Glen Rose 28 Rison 36, Lamar 20 Camden Harmony Grove 46, Clinton 14 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 29 Hoxie (10-2) at Prescott (10-2) McGehee (11-1) at Harding Academy (12-0) Melbourne (10-2) at Osceola (10-1) Camden Harmony Grove (10-2) at Rison (11-1) Semifinals Friday, Dec. 6 Hoxie-Prescott winner vs. McGehee-Harding Academy winner Melbourne-Osceola winner vs. Camden Harmony Grove-Rison winner Championship Saturday, Dec. 14 at War Memorial Stadium TBD, 6:30 p.m. CLASS 2A First Round Friday, Nov. 15 1st-8 Junction City, 1st-3 Salem have byes 4th-4 Hector 63, 3rd-3 East Poinsett County 36 1st-6 Des Arc 44, 5th-8 Bearden 0 3rd-4 Mountainburg 44, 3rd-7 Murfreesboro 12 1st-5 Magnet Cove 36, 5th-6 Clarendon 8 2nd-3 McCrory 25, 5th-5 Cutter Morning Star 12 2nd-7 Gurdon 42, 4th-3 Rector 20 4th-7 Dierks 34, 2nd-4 Hackett 6 3rd-8 Parkers Chapel 29, 4th-5 Poyen 28 1st-7 Foreman 62, 5th-3 Marked Tree 20 3rd-6 Carlisle 50, 3rd-5 England 38 1st-4 Magazine 54, 5th-7 Mineral Springs 22 2nd-8 Fordyce 42, 5th-4 Lavaca 0 2nd-6 Hazen 42, 4th-8 Hampton 6 4th-6 Earle 16, 2nd-5 Mountain Pine 14 Second Round Friday, Nov. 22 1st-8 Junction City 50, Hector 14 Des Arc 40, Mountainburg 0 Magnet Cove 38, McCrory 14 Gurdon 41, Dierks 22 1st-3 Salem 46, Parkers Chapel 22 Carlisle 36, Foreman 14 Fordyce 38, Magazine 14 Hazen 46, Earle 0 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 29 Des Arc (9-2) at Junction City (9-1) Gurdon (9-3) at Magnet Cove (11-1) Carlisle (9-3) vs. Salem (9-1) at Mountain Home Hazen (10-1) vs. Fordyce (10-2) at Warren Semifinals Friday, Dec. 6 Des Arc-Junction City winner vs. Gurdon-Magnet Cove winner Carlisle-Salem winner vs. Hazen-Fordyce winner Championship Saturday, Dec. 14 at War Memorial Stadium TBD, Noon

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

SEEDS North Little Rock is the No. 2 seed from the 7A-Central Conference; Bentonville is the No. 1 seed from the 7A-West Conference.

COACHES North Little Rock -- Jamie Mitchell; Bentonville -- Jody Grant

RECORD North Little Rock 7-4; Bentonville 11-0

POSTSEASON RECORD North Little Rock 21-23; Bentonville 31-14.

LAST PLAYOFF RESULT North Little Rock defeated Springdale Har-Ber 42-21 last week; Bentonville defeated Little Rock Catholic 41-10 last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH North Little Rock -- QB Kareame Cotton (Jr., 6-2, 185), RB Brandon Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 208), RB Aaron Sims (Jr., 5-9, 165), LB Kevin Wallace (Sr., 5-9, 140). Bentonville -- QB Ben Pankau (Sr., 6-1, 180), RB Preston Crawford (Sr., 5-11, 185), WR Trenton Kolb (Sr., 5-11, 170), WR Chas Nimrod (So., 6-2, 175), LB Cole Joyce (Jr., 6-0, 215), LB Keegan Stinespring (Jr., 5-11, 195), DB Colby Crawford (Jr., 6-0, 155).

BETWEEN THE LINES The last time these two teams met was in 2017 in the 7A state championship game. North Little Rock claimed a 44-37 win on a somewhat controversial ending to the game. ... This will be the second time this season North Little Rock has played a game in Tiger Stadium. The Charging Wildcats opened the season with a 19-0 shutout of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington at Bentonville. ... North Little Rock has battled through a season filled with off-the-field injuries and suspensions, but have advanced to the semifinals for the fourth-consecutive season and are looking to advance to the finals for a fourth-straight season as well. ... The Charging Wildcats like to ground and pound with a corps of talented backs, led by Memphis verbal commit Brandon Thomas who has more than 1,000 yards rushing despite playing a little more than half a season. ... Bentonville had the 7A-West's best defense all season and there's probably not a better pair of linebackers in the state than the Bruise Brothers -- juniors Cole Joyce and Keegan Stinespring. Last week Stinespring forced a pair of fumbles in the mercy-rule win against Catholic. ... Receivers going across the middle also need to keep their heads on a swivel as junior DB Kolbi Crawford loves contact. ... The Tigers' offense clocks behind senior quarterback Ben Pankau who can inflict damage with his legs and arm. Pankau had 3 scoring passes last week. ... Senior RB Preston Crawford is a complete back who not only runs hard, but is a weapon in the passing game. ... Bentonville kicker Logan Turner could be the difference in the game with a strong leg.

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS North Little Rock is No. 3 in Class 7A; Bentonville is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Bentonville by 7.

UP NEXT The winner advances to the 7A state title game next Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against the winner of the other semifinal contest between No. 1 Bryant and Bentonville West.

Bentonville West at Bryant

Hornet Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

SEEDS West is the No. 2 seed from the 7A-West Conference; Bryant is the No. 1 seed from the 7A-Central Conference.

COACHES West -- Bryan Pratt; Bryant -- Buck James.

RECORD West 7-4; Bryant 11-0.

POSTSEASON RECORD West 2-3; Bryant 14-18.

LAST PLAYOFF RESULT West defeated Conway 31-21 last week, and Bryant ran over Fayetteville 42-14 last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH West -- QB Dalton McDonald (Jr., 6-0, 165), RB Nick Whitlatch (Sr., 6-0, 185), WR Stephen Dyson (Jr., 5-10, 160), OL Jadon Muskrat (Sr., 6-4, 270), DB Maddox Thornton (Sr., 6-1, 185). Bryant -- QB Austin Ledbetter (Jr., 6-1, 190), RB Ahmad Adams (Sr., 6-0, 235), WR Xavier Foote (Jr., 5-9, 155), LR Catrell Wallace (Sr., 6-6, 225), DB Tamuarion Wilson (Sr., 6-2, 180), LB Jonas Higson (Sr., 6-2, 215).

BETWEEN THE LINES This is the second meeting of the season between these two teams. In the third week of the season Bryant blasted West 38-0. ... West has battled through a season chock full of injuries against arguably the toughest schedule in the state. The Wolverines were without star two-way starter Jonas Higson for much of the season, but Higson returned last week and scored a touchdown in the win against Conway. ... RB Nick Whitlatch rushed for 183 yards last week and scored a pair of touchdowns including a 65-yard run for West. ... Bryant has been virtually unstoppable over its last 15 games, although it trailed Fayetteville last week before taking control midway through the fourth quarter. ... Arkansas State verbal commit Ahmad Adams is a hammer at RB and runs behind a massive offensive line. ... Hornets QB Austin Ledbetter is an Arkansas baseball commit, but has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the state and has a bevy of capable receivers to throw to. ... Sometimes lost in the glitz and glamour of Bryant's offense is that the Hornets have a very good defense, led by 6-foot-6 senior LB Catrell Wallace.

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS West is No. 4 in Class 7A; Bryant is No. 1.

HOOTEN'S LINE Bryant by 21.

UP NEXT The winner of this semifinal game will take on the winner of the other semifinal, North Little Rock at Bentonville, in the 7A state championship game at 7 p.m. next Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

CLASS 6A

Greenwood at Searcy

Lions Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

SEEDS Searcy is the No. 1 seed from the 6A-East; Greenwood is the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West.

COACHES Searcy -- Mark Kelley. Greenwood -- Rick Jones.

RECORD Searcy 10-1. Greenwood 10-1.

POSTSEASON RECORD Greenwood 55-20; Searcy 11-14.

LAST PLAYOFF RESULT Searcy defeated Pine Bluff 55-15 last week. Greenwood defeated Siloam Springs, 24-7.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Greenwood -- QB Jace Presley (Sr., 6-4, 188), WR Treyton Dawson (Sr., 6-0, 178), RB Hunter Wilkinson (Jr., 5-10, 185), OL Braden Stein (Jr., 6-5, 293), OL Kevin Douglas (Sr., 6-2, 272), DL Beau Asher (Jr., 6-1, 209), DL Jordan Hanna (Jr., 6-1, 190), LB Garrett Newman (Sr., 5-8, 174), DB Eli Martin (Sr., 6-0, 187). Searcy -- QB Bryce Dixon (Sr.,, 6-0 170), RB Johnson Guthrie (Sr., 5-9 180), WR Marlon Crockett (Jr., 6-4 185). LB Demaceo Whittier (Sr. 6-0, 205).

BETWEEN THE LINES Greenwood blanked Searcy 35-0 in the 2018 quarterfinals. ... The Bulldogs are in the semifinals for the fifth-straight season and have advanced to the finals each of the previous four years. ... Greenwood junior running back Hunter Wilkinson rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown to help the Bulldogs pull away in the second half for a 24-7 win over Siloam Springs. ... The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but Greenwood shut out the Panthers in the second half to advance. ... Wilkinson has now run for 1,038 yards and 17 TDs for the season. Greenwood QB Jace Presley threw for 2 TDs in last week's win and has now thrown for 2,896 yards and 37 TDs for the season. ... Searcy won its first league title since 1991. ... The Lions are in the semifinals for the second time in three seasons, but prior to 2017 they had not been to the semifinals since 1984. ... Searcy QB Bryce Dixon threw for 217 yards and 5 TDs in last week's win over Pine Bluff. ... Junior receiver Marlon Crockett finished with 4 receptions for 76 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Lions. ... Dixon has thrown for 3,199 yards and 36 TDs with just 8 interceptions in 392 pass attempts. ... Johnson Guthrie leads the Lions with 904 yards rushing and 14 TDs. ... Senior Tanner Leonard leads Searcy with 72 receptions for 1,209 yards and 11 TDs.

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Searcy is No. 3 in Class 6A; Greenwood is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Greenwood by 7.

UP NEXT The winner faces the Benton-West Memphis winner in the Class 6A championship game.

CLASS 4A

Nashville at Shiloh Christian

Champions Stadium, Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

SEEDS Nashville is the No. 2 seed from the 4A-7; Shiloh Christian is the No. 1 seed from the 4A-1.

COACHES Nashville -- Mike Vilarvich; Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway.

RECORD Nashville 11-1; Shiloh Christian 12-0.

POSTSEASON RECORD Nashville 85-32; Shiloh Christian 65-17.

LAST PLAYOFF RESULT Nashville defeated Dardanelle 35-34 last week; Shiloh Christian defeated Pocahontas, 63-14.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Nashville -- QB Ty Gordon (Jr. 5-11, 205), RB Keyshawn Stewart (Jr. 5-10, 181), WR Ty Basiliere (Sr., 6-2, 170), MLB Devonte Witherspoon (Sr., 5-9 163), LB Lance Easter (Sr., 5-8, 170). Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Reece (Sr., 5-9 170), RB Logan Raben (Sr., 6-2, 220), RB Ben Walton (Sr., 5-8, 145), WR Truitt Tollett (Sr., 6-1, 175), LB Hunter Mason (Sr., 5-11, 210).

BETWEEN THE LINES Nashville comes back to Champions Stadium for a rematch, after falling 40-21 a year ago in the quarterfinals. ... Shiloh Chrisitan leads the series 3-1 in the matchup of two storied programs. ... The Saints whipped Pocahontas 63-14 last week and rolled up almost 700 yards of total offense. ... Shiloh QB Eli Reece threw for 220 yards and 2 TDs to push his season total over 3,000 yards and 36 TDs. ... Saints receiver Truitt Tollett picked up his 26th receiving touchdown of the season to get within one of second on the all-time list. ... Tollett could tie former Nashville standout Greg Washington. Pulaski Academy's John David White is the leader with 30. ... Scrappers quarterback Ty Gordon rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another to help Nashville earn a hard fought 35-34 win over Dardanelle. ... Gordon has thrown for 1,229 yards and 12 TDs, but has also rushed for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns. ... The Scrappers have rushed for more than 3,000 yards as a team as Gordon and Keyshawn Stewart have each ran for more than 900 yards and Carmillias Morrison has added 825 yards on the ground.

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Nashville is No. 2 in Class 4A; Shiloh Christian is No. 2

HOOTEN'S LINE Shiloh Christian by 8.

UP NEXT The winner faces the Crossett-Arkadelphia survivor in the semifinals.

Pea Ridge at Ozark

Hillbilly Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

SEEDS Pea Ridge is the No. 2 seed from the 4A-1 Conference; Ozark is the No. 1 seed from the 4A-4 Conference.

COACHES Pea Ridge-- Stephen Neal; Ozark -- Jeremie Burns.

RECORDS Pea Ridge 8-4; Ozark 11-1.

POSTSEASON RECORD Pea Ridge 17-19; Ozark 27-22

LAST PLAYOFF RESULT Pea Ridge defeated Star City 21-14 in a second-round game last week. Ozark defeated Warren 41-17.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Pea Ridge -- QB Tate Busey (Sr., 6-1, 170), RB Samuel Beard (Sr., 6-2, 185), WR/DB Hunter Rains (Sr., 5-7, 140), MLB Lance Nunley (Sr., 5-10, 180), DE Mazon Harris (Sr., 6-4, 200). Ozark -- RB Tyler Sanders (Jr., 5-7, 150), RB Duke Walker (So., 5-11, 175), TE Bryant Burns (Sr., 6-3, 220), LB Keystan Durning (Jr., 5-11, 165).

BETWEEN THE LINES Ozark erupted for 27 points in the third quarter and eliminated Warren last week 41-17. .... Sophomore Ryker Martin rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns while making his first start at quarterback for Ozark. ... He replaced Harper Faulkenberry, who will not play tonight after being injured two weeks ago in playoff victory over Malvern. ... Eli Munnerlyn rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns against the Lumberjacks. .... Ozark LB Keystan Durning leads the Hillbillies with 122 tackles and three sacks. ... DB Ethan Foster has four interceptions and 12 passes defended. . ... Pea Ridge's four losses have come against 5A schools Harrison, Maumelle, Farmington, and to Shiloh Christian, which is undefeated in Class 4A. .... Tate Busey ran for a score and threw two touchdowns to Brayden Ralph in last week's 21-14 win over Star City. .... Pea Ridge is 9-3 in playoff games in four years under coach Neal. ... Busey, who will play baseball at Central Arkansas, has thrown for over 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for over 700 yards and 12 touchdowns.

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Pea Ridge is No. 7 in Class 4A; Ozark is No. 5.

HOOTEN'S LINE Ozark by 2.

UP NEXT Tonight's winner will face Pulaski Robinson or Jonesboro Westside in the semifinals.

