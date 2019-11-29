Second-half romp carries Wolverines

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Eli Brooks and his Michigan teammates kept rolling off screens, whipping the ball past defenders and burying shots with ease against a flummoxed highly-ranked opponent.

"Share the game," Coach Juwan Howard calls it.

The plan is working perfectly, too, for these new-look Wolverines -- who took down sixth-ranked North Carolina to give Howard his first marquee win.

Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 unanswered points in the second half to score a big upset, beating the Tar Heels 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Michigan will face No. 8 Gonzaga today in the title game. Gonzaga beat No. 11 Oregon 73-72 in overtime in the second semifinal.

Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before exploding for a huge run that turned the matchup into an unexpected rout. Then the Wolverines held on amid the Tar Heels' frantic rally in the final eight minutes.

Michigan's 19-0 burst included a dazzling run of five consecutive made shots to build a huge margin.

"I think that goes off shot selection, just sharing the ball," Brooks said. "We take good shots. People aren't afraid to share the ball because they know the next person's going to do their job."

NO. 5 MARYLAND 76, TEMPLE 69

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Anthony Cowan Jr. scored five of his career-high 30 points in the final three minutes, helping Maryland overcome a slow start against Temple in the opening game of the Orlando Invitational.

Eric Ayala had 13 points and Jalen Smith finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds for the Terrapins (6-0).

Alani Moore II led Temple (4-1) with 22 points. J.P. Moorman II had 14 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 8 GONZAGA 73,

NO. 11 OREGON 72, OT

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20.6 seconds left in overtime and No. 8 Gonzaga survived Payton Pritchard's shot for the win to beat No. 11 Oregon, securing a spot in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Pritchard missed a jumper against Ryan Woolridge, and Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev tied up the rebound during a tussle in the paint. The possession arrow favored the Zags with 0.2 seconds left, allowing them to secure the win by inbounding to Joel Ayayi to kill the last of the clock.

Petrusev had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Gonzaga (8-0), which blew a 17-point first-half lead.

IOWA 72, NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 61

LAS VEGAS -- Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and 6 assists, Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Iowa held off No. 12 Texas Tech in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and 6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick scored 10. His three-pointer off a broken play as the shot clock expired put Iowa (5-1) up 64-59 with 1:29 left. He followed that up with two free throws with 1:07 remaining to put it away.

Chris Clarke had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Texas Tech (5-1), which lost Big 12 leading scorer Jahmi'us Ramsey to a leg injury with 10:06 to play. He finished with seven points.

NO. 13 SETON HALL 81,

SOUTHERN MISS 56

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Myles Powell scored 18 points to help No. 13 Seton Hall beat Southern Miss in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 14 points for the Pirates, who were playing in the losers' bracket after blowing a 19-point, second-half lead against No. 11 Oregon on Wednesday. Seton Hall (5-2) shot 51% and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (2-5), who kept hanging around and trailed by a bucket in the final three minutes before halftime. Seton Hall stretched its lead to 40-31 at the break, then pushed it to 60-44 on a three-point play by Myles Cale with 9:49 left.

NO. 16 MEMPHIS 83,

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 78

NEW YORK -- Boogie Ellis scored 21 points to help No. 16 Memphis beat North Carolina State in the Barclays Center Classic.

Precious Achiuwa added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Harris had 14 for Memphis (6-1).

Markell Johnson led North Carolina State (5-2) with 22 points. Jericole Hellems added 17, and DJ Funderburk had 14.

Sports on 11/29/2019