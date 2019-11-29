Severe weather possible Saturday in southern, central Arkansas

Arkansans across the state can expect a stormy Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with chances for severe weather in some areas.

Meteorologist Travis Shelton said the area south of Hempstead, Dallas and Dumas counties is at slight risk of severe weather, mainly high winds, though one or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Most parts of central and eastern Arkansas are at marginal risk for severe weather. Northern and northwestern areas are not expected to see any severe weather, just thunderstorms.

Shelton said severe weather is most possible between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Lows will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s across the state Saturday, and temperatures will warm to the mid- to upper 60s throughout the day.

A cold front will bring temperatures down, with lows Sunday expected to be in the 30s to low 40s statewide and highs expected in the mid-40s to mid-50s, before a freeze for much of the state Monday morning.

Shelton said next week is predicted to be dry until Thursday, when slight rain chances re-enter the forecast.