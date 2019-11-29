Show of support for Hong Kong angers Chinese

Protesters in Hong Kong hold up U.S. flags during a demonstration Thursday in response to legislation signed by President Donald Trump supporting human rights in Hong Kong.

BEIJING -- Reacting Thursday to President Donald Trump's signing two bills aimed at supporting human rights in Hong Kong, China summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest and warned that the move would undermine cooperation with Washington.

Hong Kong, a former British colony that was granted semiautonomy when China took control in 1997, has been rocked by six months of sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations.

Thousands of pro-democracy activists crowded a public square in downtown Hong Kong on Thursday night for a "Thanksgiving Day" rally to thank the United States for passing the laws and vowed to "march on" in their fight.

Trump's approval of the bills was not unexpected. Neither was the reaction from Beijing, given China's adamant rejections of any commentary on what it considers an internal issue.

Nevertheless, the clash comes at a sensitive time and could upset already thorny trade negotiations between the two nations.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad that the move constituted "serious interference in China's internal affairs and a serious violation of international law," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Le called it a "nakedly hegemonic act." He urged the U.S. not to implement the bills to prevent greater damage to U.S.-China relations, the ministry said.

In a statement about the meeting, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said, "the Chinese Communist Party must honor its promises to the Hong Kong people."

The U.S. "believes that Hong Kong's autonomy, its adherence to the rule of law, and its commitment to protecting civil liberties are key to preserving its special status under U.S. law," it said.

The U.S. laws, which passed both chambers of Congress almost unanimously, mandate sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who carry out human-rights abuses in Hong Kong, require an annual review of Hong Kong's favorable-trade status and prohibit the export to Hong Kong police of certain nonlethal munitions.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times, said Thursday in a tweet that China was considering putting the drafters of the law on a no-entry list.

"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi [Jinping], China, and the people of Hong Kong," Trump said in a statement. "They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all."

A student representative warned the crowd that the U.S. laws, which came days after a victory by pro-democracy candidates in local elections, was "not an endgame" because protesters' demands, including full democracy and an independent inquiry into police actions, have not been met.

Rally organizer Ventus Lau urged the U.S. to swiftly implement the laws and penalize police and government officials who suppressed democracy. Some singled out the city's leader, Carrie Lam, for her handling of the crisis.

Earlier, dozens of office workers and activists chanted "This is what democracy looks like" and other slogans during a daily lunchtime rally downtown. A protester held a placard saying "Thank You Mr. Trump, Sanction #1 Carrie Lam."

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, who was among those who lobbied for the U.S. laws, said it was remarkable that human rights had triumphed over the U.S.-China trade talks. Wong said at Thursday's rally that the next aim is to expand global support by getting Britain and other Western nations to follow suit.

Since the Hong Kong protests began in June, Beijing has responded to expressions of support for the demonstrators from the U.S. and other countries by accusing them of orchestrating the unrest to contain China's development. The central government has blamed foreign "black hands" bent on destroying the city.

Hong Kong's government also denounced the U.S. legislation as "unreasonable" meddling, saying it sends the wrong signal to protesters and won't help to ease the crisis.

C.Y. Leung, a former chief executive of Hong Kong, said at a talk at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Hong Kong that he doubts the U.S. or supporters of the bills "ever had the interest of Hong Kong in mind."

He suggested Hong Kong was being used as a "proxy" for China and the legislation was a way to hit back at Beijing.

While China has repeatedly threatened unspecified "countermeasures," it's unclear exactly how it will respond. Speaking on Fox News, Trump called the protests a "complicating factor" in trade negotiations with Beijing.

Trump had little choice but to sign the bill: The House cleared it 417-1 on Nov. 20 after the Senate passed it without opposition, majorities that would allow lawmakers to override a veto by the president.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said the law would give the U.S. "meaningful tools to deter further influence and interference from Beijing into Hong Kong's internal affairs." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was crucial for the U.S. to speak up.

"If America does not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out elsewhere," she said in a statement.

"In an overwhelming display of bipartisan unity, Congress passed our Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, and I applaud President Trump for signing this critical legislation into law," Rubio said in a statement.

Trump appeared to hedge full support for the broader legislation, saying that "certain provisions of the act would interfere with the exercise of the president's constitutional authority to state the foreign policy of the United States."

"My administration will treat each of the provisions of the act consistently with the president's constitutional authorities with respect to foreign relations," Trump said. He did not specify which parts of the bill posed such interference with executive powers.

In reply, the Democratic leader in the Senate, Charles Schumer of New York, said on Twitter, "Decency, humanity, and the rule of law compel you to enforce it. Stop playing games."

China's Foreign Ministry had repeatedly urged Trump to prevent the legislation from becoming law, warning the Americans not to underestimate China's determination to defend its "sovereignty, security and development interests."

At a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang responded to a question about how Trump's endorsement of the legislation might affect the trade talks by saying it would undermine "cooperation in important areas."

Asked Thursday if the U.S. legislation would affect trade talks with Washington, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said he had no new information on that.

Recently both sides expressed confidence they were making headway on a preliminary agreement to avert a further escalation in a tariff war that has hammered manufacturers in both nations.

Police in Hong Kong were preparing today to reopen access to a university campus after blocking it for 12 days to try to arrest protesters holed up inside.

A team of about 100 officers had almost completed a 1½-day operation to collect evidence and remove gasoline bombs and other dangerous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Assistant Commissioner Chow Yat-ming told reporters.

"Later on we will hand over the campus to the university," he said.

Police reported finding 280 gasoline bombs this morning, on top of 3,800 removed the previous day.

Police did not encounter any protesters. One masked protester said the night before police entered that about 20 people were still hiding to avoid arrest.

They were the holdouts from roughly 1,000 protesters who had retreated inside the campus after battling police on nearby streets. A few escaped a police cordon, but police say they arrested 700 people and recorded the details of 300 minors who could face charges later.

Information for this article was contributed by Yanan Wang, Elaine Kurtenbach, Eileen Ng, Katie Tam and Joeal Calupitan of The Associated Press; by Mario Parker, Justin Sink, Jordan Fabian, Iain Marlow, Karen Leigh and April Ma of Bloomberg News; and by Emily Cochrane, Edward Wong and Keith Bradsher of The New York Times.

