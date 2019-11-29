Siloam Springs considers tougher law to address dilapidated homes

Sierra Bush/Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette The entrance to the Siloam Springs City Hall is pictured here on Friday, April 5, 2019.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city wants to increase scrutiny of dilapidated property with an emphasis on homes without utilities and those with inoperable vehicles and outdoor storage.

Code Enforcement Manager James Harris discussed a proposal with the city's Board of Directors on Nov. 19. The proposal will likely be brought before the board after the first of the year, City Administrator Phillip Patterson said.

Harris proposed any home without sanitary water and wastewater for 30 days or more be required to turn the utilities back on within seven days. If the property owner doesn't comply, he'll be asked to vacate the home, he said. Harris said several homes have had residents living there without utilities for years.

He also asked to make it easier to tow inoperable vehicles and trailers.

The code on open storage covers indoor appliances left sitting outside. Harris wants to add electronic items, furniture and any other items meant to be inside.

The code change would also prohibit tires and pallets from being stored in public view, he said. Organic debris also would be added to the list of items not be left in public view. Harris proposed residents be given 30 days to remove debris from their yard. He said the time can be lengthened for major weather events, such as the tornadoes touching down in Siloam Springs on Oct. 21.

Patterson said he thinks 30 days might be too short a time frame to clean outside debris and recommended extending the time to 45 days or 90 days.

Mayor John Mark Turner asked if the Utilities Department would notify Code Enforcement when a resident has his water shut off for 30 days. Harris said the department doesn't notify code enforcement if a property owner has had water shut off.

Director Mindy Hunt asked whether Code Enforcement patrols neighborhoods or relies on complaints before investigating a possible violation.

Harris said his department tries to patrol the streets to look for violations. The city tries to be proactive and find problems before resident call, he said. The department also tries to keep residents who call in updated on progress Code Enforcement is making on the issue, he said.

Hunt asked if there was anything to be done with homes with broken outdoor play equipment, furniture and debris.

Harris said if the items are completely broken, it becomes trash and debris. But if the items are still in one piece, they are considered outdoor equipment and he can't address it.

In the long run, it's better for homeowners to keep chipping away at the problem rather than for the city to take them to court, Patterson said.

