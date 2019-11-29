Police: Adult, 2 minors killed in I-30 crash; car hit by truck after pulling from shoulder onto highway

State police have identified the adult victim of a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 30 that also killed two minors and injured three other people.

The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. east of the Reynolds Road exit in Bryant after a Nissan Altima that had been stopped on the shoulder of eastbound I-30 pulled into a lane, according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

As the Altima traveled at a slow speed on the interstate, a commercial truck came from behind and struck the car, the report said.

A passenger in the Altima, 39-year-old Katrina Dunnick, of Little Rock, and two minor passengers, a boy and a girl, died. The Saline County coroner could not immediately be reached to confirm their ages.

Two other minors from the Altima were injured: a girl who was driving and a boy who was a passenger, according to the summary. The driver of the truck, from Michigan, was injured as well.

State police said all three of the injured people were transported to area hospitals in critical condition Thursday evening, and spokesman Bill Sadler said no update on their conditions would be given unless any die from the injuries.

It was raining at the time of the crash. At least 452 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.