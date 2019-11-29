HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Battle on Barrow begins today

Former University of Arkansas All-American Corliss Williamson was on hand to support former Razorbacks teammate and first-year Little Rock Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman on Tuesday during the Patriots' home opener, but the two will be on opposite sidelines today when the 2019 Battle on Barrow begins today at Ripley Arena.

The Little Rock Hall and Little Rock Central girls open the event at 4 p.m., followed by Parkview and eStem girls at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Mills and eStem play in the first boys game, while Parkview and Little Rock Christian, which is coached by Williamson's cousin Clarence Finley, play afterward. Corliss Williamson's son, Creed, also plays for the Warriors.

The third-place games will begin at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively, before the girls championship game starts at 7 p.m. The boys title game follows at 8:30 p.m.

Bryant falls in Rumble opener

Junior guard Peyton Daniels scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the first half to help Tri-Cities of East Point, Ga., open up a double-digit lead and pull away for an 84-73 victory over Bryant in the opening round of the Rumble on the Ridge on Thursday at Mustang Arena in Forrest City.

Davon Cottle, a junior, scored 13 points and senior forward Demetrius Rives added 12 for Tri-Cities (3-0), which led 48-37 at halftime. Junior guard Jackson Watson had 13 points and sophomore guard Simeon Cottle chipped in with 10.

Senior guard Treylon Payne had 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, junior guard Camren Hunter finished with 19 points and sophomore guard Khasen Robinson had 10 for Bryant (1-1). Junior guard Gavin Brunson ended with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

In other first-round games, the host team got a 31-point performance from senior Ta'Darius Dale, but it wasn't enough as Osborne, Ga., survived for an 71-68 victory. Senior forward Chad Mathis had 17 points and senior guard Bo Parchman added 10 for Forrest City (0-3). Senior Jordan Jefferson had 21 points for Osborne (3-2). Also, senior guard Rodney Mason scored 23 points as Bartlett, Tenn. (1-2), the defending tournament champions, whipped iSchool, Texas, (1-1) 61-44. In the nightcap, junior guard D.J. Smith tallied 14 points as North Little Rock (2-0) blew past Kenwood, Tenn. 83-62. Sophomore center Kelel Ware had 12 points, junior guard Tracy Steele scored 11 points and senior guard Spencer Simes recorded 10.

Williams' big night not enough

Fort Smith Northside senior forward and University of Arkansas commit Jaylin Williams scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, but Woodward Academy, Ga., grabbed a 62-61 victory Thursday at the Tournament of Champions in Peoria, Ill. Senior guard Noah Gordon had 15 points and six boards for Northside (1-2), which led 35-29 at the half. Junior guard Will Richard had 23 points and University of North Carolina signee Walker Kessler finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks for Woodward Academy (7-0).

-- Erick Taylor

Sports on 11/29/2019