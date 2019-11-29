Time to say goodbye to a pretty bad season

We wait more than seven months for football season, and now comes the regular-season finale.

That's good for Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, but not so good for the majority of their fans.

Last week was an easy week with a lot of pay-for-play games. Went 9-0 to bring the season total to 88-22. Not expecting to do as well this week starting with the very first pick.

Here they are:

Missouri at Arkansas

(Today, Little Rock)

There should be a collective sigh of relief when this game ends. The Tigers lost their appeal to the NCAA so a victory, a sixth win, still won't get them in a bowl game. Arkansas has had any number of games that were for pride and came away with nothing. Gotta say this: Saw some talented players like John David White and Jack Lindsey see the field for the first time, adding to the question of the former head coach, "Why?" Logic says go with Missouri and its defense. Arkansas 21-18

Arkansas State at South Alabama

(Today)

The Red Wolves are better (should win by two touchdowns), but the Jaguars are always dangerous at home. The Red Wolves are still trying to improve their bowl picture by outscoring opponents. Arkansas State 42-35

Alabama at Auburn

The Tigers are suddenly believed capable of winning since the Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. One thing to factor in: Nick Saban. A loss would eliminate the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff, which has become Nick's play dates. If the Tigers lose, look for Gus Malzahn to become the leading candidate for the Arkansas job by Razorback fans. He only comes if he has to. Alabama 38-21

Florida State at Florida

This classic won't be classical. The Seminoles are in upheaval, and the Gators seem to improve almost every weekend. Florida 38-17

Georgia at Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets are bad in a league that has one great team and a bunch of wannabes. The Bulldogs can't look ahead to the SEC Championship Game or any other game. Stay focused and they blow the Yellow Jackets out. Georgia 35-14

Louisville at Kentucky

Both teams are bowl eligible, so this one is totally for pride. The Cardinals have racked up seven wins with their offense. They have scored 379 points but given up 312. The Wildcats are a great story. Two years ago, the fans wanted Mark Stoops fired. Now it appears Florida State might be interested in him after turning a basketball school into a a good football school. Kentucky 38-35

Texas A&M at LSU

The Tigers haven't forgotten how they were robbed in overtime a year ago by a bunch of officials who surely lived in Texas. They had an easy tune-up against Arkansas for this game. Extra motivation if they need it: The CFP selection committee dropped the Tigers from No. 1 to No. 2. The LSU offense is so good that you have to look at the scoreboard to realize how many points they have scored so quickly. LSU 42-17

Clemson at South Carolina

The Gamecocks are not eligible for a bowl. The Tigers are headed to the College Football Playoff. Clemson 42-21

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

The Vols came on strong after a slow start, while the Commodores started slow and got slower. Tennessee 49-21.

Bonus prediction, just for fun:

Ohio State at Michigan

Everything says Buckeyes, aside from playing in Ann Arbor, but the Wolverines are playing their best football of the year, and isn't everyone just as tired of Ohio State as they are Alabama? Michigan 28-27

