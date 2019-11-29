WALLY HALL: Hogs put up fight as dreary season concludes

For all of the first quarter and almost half of the third, the wind-burned crowd had a reason to call the Hogs.

The University of Arkansas led the Missouri Tigers in a game that was too much like a 996-page book with a weak plot.

Arkansas started its fifth quarterback of the season, and Missouri started its third. It showed for both teams.

Razorback reality hit in the fourth quarter when the Hogs missed a game-tying 54-yard field goal attempt that was short by about a foot.

Just 2:38 later, Taylor Powell, a native of Fayetteville, hit former Razorback receiver Jonathan Nance for 10 yards and a touchdown to take a 24-14 lead with 8:47 to play.

At that point, the Hogs had 196 yards of offense. They would finish with 242.

That’s not enough to win an intramural game let alone an SEC game.

The Razorbacks' first touchdown came when Mizzou went for it on fourth and 1 from its own 39, and starting quarterback Connor Bazelak fumbled. He recovered, but not enough for a first down as Arkansas took over at the Tigers' 38.

Five plays later, Jack Lindsey passed 19 yards to Trey Knox for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead that held until the first play of the second quarter when Missouri capped a 75-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Missouri would add a field goal to lead at the half 10-7.

To their credit, none of the loud crowd — 33,961 tickets were distributed — left at intermission, so everyone saw Greg Brooks’ interception to open the second half that put the Hogs in play at the Tigers' 26.

On second and 9 from the 10, Lindsey rolled right and everyone went with him but Grayson Gunter, who was all alone in the end zone for a 14-10 lead.

Arkansas held Missouri after the ensuing kickoff, then got stopped.

Missouri drove 84 yards in eight plays and took the lead for good on a 3-yard run.

The Tigers added another touchdown on a 64-yard drive, and the SEC losing streak is now 19 for the Razorbacks (2-10). The good news is a season with too many lows is over.

Now everyone’s attention can turn to basketball and who is going to be the next head coach at Arkansas.