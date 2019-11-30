Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

9 television stations across 5 states, including Arkansas, to be sold for $59.2M

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:38 a.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An expanding television group is buying nine stations in six smaller markets.

Standard Media Group of Nashville, Tenn. says it will buy stations in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, New York and Tennessee for $59.2 million.

From Waypoint Media, Standard is buying Fox and NBC affiliate WGBC-TV in Meridian, Miss.; Fox affiliate WHPM-LD in Hattiesburg, Miss.; NBC affiliate WNBJ-LD in Jackson, Tenn.; Fox and CBS affiliate KJNB-LD in Jonesboro; and Fox and NBC affiliate WPBI-LD plus ABC affiliate WPBY-LD in Lafayette, Ind.

From Vision Communications, Standard is buying Fox affiliate WYDC-TV and MyNet affiliate WJKP-TV in Corning, N.Y.

The sale also includes news production operations in Little Rock and 15 radio stations in Indiana and New York.

The sale is projected to close in early 2020, pending regulatory approvals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT