Balanced showing paces Razorbacks

FREEPORT, Bahamas -- Chelsea Dungee scored 24 points to lead four Arkansas players with 11 or more points as the 25th-ranked Razorbacks cruised to a 71-59 victory over Fordham on Friday at the Bahamas Hoopfest.

Arkansas (6-1) advances to play Wisconsin (5-1) at 6 p.m. today in the second round. Wisconsin defeated Ball State 67-56 in Friday's first-round game.

Taylah Thomas scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half and snagged 13 rebounds for the Razorbacks (6-1). Amber Ramirez added 14 points, while Makayla Daniels scored 11. Dungee sank 3 three-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws. She also pulled down five rebounds.

Arkansas jumped out to an 18-9 first-quarter lead, led 34-23 at intermission and never looked back in the second half. The Razorbacks were outrebounded 41-39 but held a 10-4 advantage on steals while Fordham was guilty of 17 turnovers.

Bre Cavanaugh topped the Rams (2-5) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Kaitlyn Downey added 13 points and Anna DeWolfe scored 12.

Both teams shot 36% from the floor with Arkansas hitting 21 of 58 shots to Fordham's 21 of 59. The Razorbacks hit 8 of 20 from three-point range and 21 of 29 free throws. Fordham was just 6 of 26 on three-pointers and hit 11 of 13 foul shots.

In other women's Top 25 games, Satou Sabally scored 19 points and No. 1 Oregon (6-0) rolled to a 91-54 victory over Texas-Arlington at the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands. ... Also in the Paradise Jam tournament, DiDi Richards scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor (7-0) weathered a challenge from Indiana (5-1) for a 77-62 victory.. ... Dana Evans scored a career-high 28 points and No. 8 Louisville (7-0) pulled away in the second half to beat Oklahoma State (5-2) at the Paradise Jam tournament. ... Mikayla Pivec scored 21 points, Destiny Slocum added 20 and No. 7 Oregon State (6-0) had little trouble on the way to beating No. 19 Miami (4-2) 75-53 in the opening game of the Miami Thanksgiving Classic. ... Blair Watson scored 19 points and Shakira Austin scored 17 points as No. 9 Maryland (6-1) won its fifth in a row, cruising to a 63-44 victory over Clemson at the Daytona Invitational. ... Khayla Pointer had 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists and LSU (6-1) upset No. 15 Michigan State 58-56 in the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas. ... Nasrin Ulel made five three-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, and Florida Gulf Coast held off No. 21 South Florida 81-77 in the Cancun Challenge. FGCU (7-1) will play South Dakota State today for the championship in the Mayan Division. ... Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 19 points, Katie Campbell added 17 with five three-pointers and No. 22 Gonzaga (4-1) beat Dayton 77-65 in the Gulf Coast Showcase. ... Kysre Gondrezick scored 17 points, freshman Esmery Martinez had a season-best 15 and West Virginia (5-1) beat New Mexico (6-1) 73-60 in the Cancun Challenge. ... Aari McDonald scored 11 of her 14 points in first half and No. 24 Arizona (7-0) beat UC Riverside 70-27 in Tucson, Ariz.

Sports on 11/30/2019