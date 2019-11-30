CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 30, RISON 16

CAMDEN HG 30, RISON 16

RISON -- Camden Harmony Grove (11-2) overcame a fourth-quarter deficit by scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the final six minutes to defeat Rison (11-2) on the road.

A 61-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter by Mecca Arnold sent the Hornets into halftime with a six-point lead.

While Arnold would score again in the second half, Rison capitalized on Harmony Grove's missed two-point conversion attempts by converting both of theirs to lead by four with six minutes left in the game.

The Hornets regained the lead on a Zachary Smith touchdown pass to Damion Daniel, then pulled away on a pair of late rushing scores by Xaylon Falls.

