CROSSETT 28, ARKADELPHIA 27

CROSSETT -- The Eagles (9-3) thwarted a last minute two-point conversion attempt by two-time defending Class 4A state champion Arkadelphia (11-2) to seal the home victory.

Tyrique Jones rushed for all four of Crossett's touchdowns, scoring once in each quarter.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Following Jones' final score, Crossett quarterback Justin Stokes completed a two-point conversion attempt to Jackson Moore to put the Eagles up by 28-21.

The Badgers later scored a rushing touchdown with under a minute left but failed on the potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt.

Sports on 11/30/2019