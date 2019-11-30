CROSSETT 28, ARKADELPHIA 27
CROSSETT -- The Eagles (9-3) thwarted a last minute two-point conversion attempt by two-time defending Class 4A state champion Arkadelphia (11-2) to seal the home victory.
Tyrique Jones rushed for all four of Crossett's touchdowns, scoring once in each quarter.
Following Jones' final score, Crossett quarterback Justin Stokes completed a two-point conversion attempt to Jackson Moore to put the Eagles up by 28-21.
The Badgers later scored a rushing touchdown with under a minute left but failed on the potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt.
