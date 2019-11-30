Curley Wolves ride past Mustangs

PRESCOTT -- Prescott (11-2) had no problems with Hoxie (10-3) in a 49-19 victory Friday night at Cummins Stadium in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Hoxie's Shunderrick Powell scored his second touchdown on a 54-yard run with 4:47 remaining in the game after his 16-yard score late in the third quarter, but those scores weren't enough for the Mustangs.

Jaylen Hopson scored for the Curley Wolves in the third quarter with 4:50 left in the quarter. Teammate Derriun Thompson had his second touchdown of the game on a 57-yard pass from Jacobi Nolen on the first play of the second half.

Thompson scored on a 9-yard run for the Curley Wolves with 8:09 left in the second quarter. Jeffrey Williams caught a 50-yard strike from Nolen to give Prescott, a 28-0 advantage.

Prescott's defense did not allow Hoxie past midfield until Daylon Powell scored for the Mustangs on a 9-yard run with 2:24 remaining before halftime.

Nolen scored his second touchdown of the half on a 6-yard run through the Hoxie defense with 1:03 left before intermission.

The Curley Wolves opened the game forcing a Hoxie punt that Alex George took 37 yards for the game's first score with 10:11 left in the first quarter.

Prescott forced a Hoxie punt on the following possession, and Nolen took a quarterback sneak 11 yards for a Curley Wolves score with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.

