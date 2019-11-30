Evacuation orders lifted after Texas chemical plant blast

Smoke from an explosion at the TPC Group plant is seen Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches, Texas. Two massive explosions 13 hours apart tore through the chemical plant Wednesday, and one left several workers injured. (Houston Chronicle via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Officials lifted evacuation orders Friday for around 50,000 people on the Texas Gulf Coast, determining a chemical plant fire was finally under control after the facility was rocked by two explosions two days earlier.

"We are in a position to say it's contained. We feel comfortable with the efforts that have been made by our firefighters," Jeff Branick, county judge of Jefferson County, Texas, said at a news conference in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston.

But the area around the TPC Group plant remained dangerous. Several isolated fires were still blazing and visible at the facility, which makes chemical and petroleum-based products. Officials said they could not predict when those would be fully extinguished.

The explosions began early Wednesday morning and were so big that nearby homes captured the bright balls of fire on front-porch security cameras. The blasts shattered windows and ripped doors off hinges. Three workers were injured, and when a second blast happened 13 hours after the initial overnight explosion, evacuation orders took effect in a 4-mile radius around the plant.

Debris thrown across Port Neches -- and potentially neighboring towns -- by the sheer magnitude of Wednesday's explosions also posed risks to families returning home. Branick, the top county official, cautioned that construction on the plant began in the 1940s and that asbestos could have been hurled into people's yards. He urged homeowners to steer clear of any "white, chalky substance" and call health officials if any is found.

Branick said it may be several months before the cause of the explosions is known. He said the air quality posed no threat to residents.

"There's still going to be smoke in the air. There's still going to be flames visible at night," said Troy Monk, the director of health safety and security for the TPC Group. "I would love to tell you we're going to be done by the end of the day. I would not be telling you the truth if I made that statement. It's very difficult for us to quantify in days how long this is going to take."

The explosion was the latest in a series of high-profile accidents this year up and down the Texas Gulf Coast, which is home to the highest concentration of oil refineries in the nation. In July, an explosion at an Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown left more than a dozen people with minor injuries and put nearby residents under a shelter-in-place order for three hours.

Toby Baker, the head of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, called it an "unacceptable trend of significant incidents" this week and said the petroleum industry must be held accountable.

But environmental groups for years have accused Baker's agency of being largely ineffective. The TPC Group plant had been labeled a "high priority" violator by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after its last inspection in 2017 and had been cited multiple times in recent years for clean air violations.

Environmentalists were also quick to point out that the TPC Group explosion occurred just a week after the Trump administration scaled back chemical safety plant measures that had been prompted by a 2013 explosion at a Texas fertilizer storage facility that killed 15 people.

The rollback included eliminating a requirement for public access to information about dangerous chemicals that companies keep on site. Supporters of the rollback said ending the requirement would save taxpayer money and would make it more difficult for terrorists to target plants based on what chemicals they produce, while critics said firefighters and emergency responders need to know what hazards they might face in a plant fire.

The Texas plant has 175 full-time employees and 50 contract workers.

