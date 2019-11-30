FORDYCE 24, HAZEN 20
FORDYCE -- Quarterback Jaheim Brown snuck into the end zone twice and threw for another pair of scores as the Redbugs (11-2) downed Hazen (10-2).
Brown's first score of the game came on a quarterback sneak from the 1 in the first quarter. Later in the quarter, he threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Dearius Sledge.
After a second short touchdown run before halftime, Brown tossed another long scoring pass in the third quarter, this time to Tray Hudson to seal the victory.
