GURDON 34, MAGNET COVE 17

MALVERN -- Gurdon (10-3) advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time since 1988 with the road victory over Magnet Cove (11-2).

Gurdon's Jameson Threadgill had 183 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 31 carries, while teammate Royrick Anderson added 64 yards and a TD on 8 carries. Go-Devils quarterback D.J. Anna was 5-for-7 passing for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Magnet Cove's Landon Stone had 167 yards and 2 scores on 21 carries. His 80-yard touchdown run was the first score of the game. Teammate Tyler Hodges was 10-for-23 passing for 86 yards with 1 interception. He added 62 yards on 10 carries.

Sports on 11/30/2019