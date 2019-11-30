HARDING ACADEMY 62, McGEHEE 36
SEARCY -- Caden Sipe threw for 317 yards and 6 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (13-0) to a shootout victory over McGehee (11-2).
Coming out of halftime with Harding Academy up a point, Sipe capped a scoring drive with a goal-line touchdown toss to Connor McGaha.
The Wildcats scored three consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away from the Owls.
On the ground, Stone Sheffield led the Wildcats with 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sheffield had a big night receiving, too, with 143 yards and three touchdown catches.
