• Nereida Araujo, who went into labor on a flight from Tampa, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C., and gave birth on the plane after it landed, named her newborn daughter Lizyana Sky Taylor, saying the girl's middle name was chosen because she was born at the airport.

• Chhaa Behary, a homeowner in Fort Myers, Fla., wondered if an alligator had smelled turkey when it interrupted her Thanksgiving dinner by repeatedly smacking its tail against the front door of her home before animal control arrived to remove the reptile.

• Deandra Leonard, 34, was charged with cruelty to children and other counts after police in suburban Atlanta said he threw his 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter over a 7-foot-tall barbedwire fence while fleeing officers, who initially found him walking along the center turn lane of a busy street, pushing the children in a stroller.

• Johnny O'Mara, police chief of the Kiefer, Okla., Police Department, said Starbucks apologized after an officer bought coffee for 911 dispatchers working on Thanksgiving only to find the word "PIG" was printed on the cups' labels.

• P.J. Blendowski, an officer in Columbia, S.C., said Audreyanna Haggins was charged with driving under the influence after an Amtrak train hit her vehicle, which was stuck on the tracks, after she got out of the car to call 911.

• Michelle Passley, 44, of North Aurora, Ill., a school bus driver who was fired after police said video showed her drinking a beer while taking more than 30 elementary school students to school, has been charged with endangering the life and health of a child.

• Reginald Blaber, executive vice president of the Virtua Health system in New Jersey, said its hospitals are taking steps to prevent errors after a kidney meant for one patient was mistakenly transplanted into another with the same name who was farther down the priority list.

• Nnamdi MgBodile, 35, of Marietta, Ga., is accused of taking part in an online romance scam in which he posed as a man named Jimmy Deere and made a Virginia woman believe they were romantically involved, swindling her out of more than $6.5 million.

• Joseph Edwards, one of two inmates to escape an Alabama jail after breaking apart a steel stool inside a cell and using it as a tool to chip away concrete from around a window to the outside, was captured by authorities in Florida.

A Section on 11/30/2019