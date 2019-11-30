IOWA STATE 90, UAPB 40

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (0-5) was held to single-digit scoring in the first and third quarters Friday in a loss to Iowa State (4-1) at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The Golden Lions shot 25% (17 of 67) from the floor, including 5 of 23 three-pointers, and made 1 of 3 free throws. The Cyclones shot 50% (31 of 62) from the floor, including nine three-pointers, and made 19 of 27 free throws. Iowa State outrebounded UAPB 52-30, held a 40-14 edge in scoring in the lane and turned 21 UAPB turnovers into 27 points.

Aiya El Hassan led UAPB with 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor. Ashley Joens scored 20 points to lead Iowa State, which also got 15 points from Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, 14 points from Ines Nezerwa and 11 points from Kristin Scott.

