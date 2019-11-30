Israel troops shoot, kill teen near fence

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teen Friday near the Gaza-Israel frontier and Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel in the evening, apparently in response to the fatal shooting.

The Israeli military said a projectile had been fired from Gaza, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier on Friday, Gaza’s health ministry said 16-year-old Fahed al-Astal was shot in the stomach. It said four others were wounded.

Witnesses say dozens of people gathered near the perimeter fence east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, though there was no official demonstration planned. Avichary Adraee, Israeli army Arabic spokesman, said some Palestinians tried to approach the fence and sabotage it, and the forces used riot dispersal means to keep them back.

For the third straight week, the territory’s Hamas rulers canceled regular Friday protests for fear of instability.