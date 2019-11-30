JOE T. ROBINSON 20,

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 7

JONESBORO -- Hunter Smith kicked off the scoring for the Senators with a 60-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game, as Joe T. Robinson (12-1) overpowered the Warriors (9-3).

PJ Hall had a 45-yard touchdown reception later in the first quarter to give the Senators a 14-0 lead.

Logan McPherson had the Warriors' lone score in the third quarter on a 3-yard run.

Robinson's last score came on a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter.

