JUNCTION CITY 46, DES ARC 14

JUNCTION CITY -- After a sluggish first half, Junction City (10-1) scored 26 points in the third quarter and ran over Des Arc (9-3).

Junction City's Jakiron Cook rushed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries. Jamal Johnson ran for 83 yards and three touchdowns. Brady Hutcheson passed for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Kyle Kidwell recovered two fumbles and Cook had an interception.

Sports on 11/30/2019