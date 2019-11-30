• Placido Domingo is disputing allegations of sexual harassment against him, saying he has always behaved like a gentleman but that "gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays." The 78-year-old Spanish opera legend told the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial in an interview published Friday that he feels strong despite the accusations, which he called a "nightmare." He said he intends to continue performing at least until the end of his planned engagements running through 2021. The Associated Press reported in August and September that more than 20 women who worked with Domingo in the opera world accuse him of sexual harassment or inappropriate, sexually charged behavior, including unwanted touching and sudden attempts to kiss them, and of sometimes damaging their careers if they rejected him. In statements responding to the AP's reporting, Domingo said the allegations were "in many ways, simply incorrect." Domingo said at the time he believed his "interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual," though he noted that "rules and standards" have changed. In the El Confidencial interview, Domingo again stopped short of flatly denying what the women allege but insisted he had never behaved improperly. He said Spaniards are naturally "warm, affectionate and loving." "I have been gallant, but always within the limits of gentlemanliness, respect and sensitivity," he was quoted as saying. He added: "Gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays." He insisted he "never behaved in the aggressive, stalking and vulgar manner that [the accusers] described." U.S. opera houses canceled Domingo's forthcoming performances after the accusations. Domingo resigned from the Los Angeles Opera, where he had been general director.

• Gabrielle Union is thanking supporters for defending her amid reports she was fired from America's Got Talent after complaining about racism and other on-set issues. Without directly addressing her status on NBC's talent show, the actress tweeted that the backing helped overcome the feeling of being lost and alone. According to reports, Union and Julianne Hough were dropped as America's Got Talent judges after one season. Union, who is black, was said to have complained about a toxic workplace environment that allegedly allowed racist comments and other troubling behavior.

A Section on 11/30/2019