HOCKEY

Flames' coach resigns

Bill Peters has resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames amid allegations of racial slurs and physical abuse of players in previous jobs. General Manager Brad Treliving on Friday announced he accepted Peters' resignation. Peters had not been on the ice or behind the bench with his team since former player Akim Aliu leveled the accusations of racist slurs on Twitter on Monday night. Aliu said in the minors in 2009-10 that Peters "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music." In a letter Wednesday to Treliving, Peters said he regretted such conduct and apologized to anyone harmed by it. Aliu called Peters' statement "misleading, insincere and concerning." Assistant Geoff Ward takes over as interim coach with the Flames 12-12-4 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The 54-year-old Peters made the jump to Rockford after leading the Western Hockey League Spokane Chiefs to a Memorial Cup championship in 2008. Aliu played under Peters during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. He was demoted to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL during the 2009-10 season. Aliu, who was born in Africa but raised in Ukraine and Canada, later played seven NHL games over two seasons with Calgary.

FOOTBALL

Patriots sign K Forbath

The New England Patriots again swung their revolving door on kickers, signing veteran Kai Forbath to replace Nick Folk. Folk was released one day after he reportedly underwent an emergency appendectomy. He signed with the team on Oct. 30. Forbath becomes the Patriots' fourth kicker this season, succeeding Stephen Gostkowski, Mike Nugent and Folk. Originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent out of UCLA in 2011, Forbath spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He has since kicked for Washington, New Orleans, Minnesota and Jacksonville. Gostkowski, the kicker since 2006, was placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 2. He converted 7-of-8 field-goal attempts and 11-of-15 conversions in four games.

Kerrigan's streak ends at 139

Ryan Kerrigan's streak of 139 consecutive starts will end after he was ruled out of the Washington Redskins' game Sunday at Carolina. Kerrigan owned the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL trailing only Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' 215 games, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr's 183 and Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh's 148. The Redskins linebacker was concussed in a 19-16 victory against the Detroit Lions last week. The 31-year-old pass rusher did not practice all week. Interim Coach Bill Callahan confirmed Friday that Kerrigan wouldn't play at Carolina. Washington's first-round pick in 2011, Kerrigan has 435 tackles and 89 sacks in his pro career. He ranks second on the Redskins with 4 ½ sacks this season.

Eagles, tackle reach deal

Lane Johnson and the Eagles agreed to a 4-year, $72 million contract extension Friday, an NFL source said. Johnson's deal includes $54.955 million guaranteed and makes the right tackle the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history in terms of per-year average and guarantees, per the source. He had two more years left on the original five-year extension he signed in Jan. 2016, but the Eagles have been locking up some of their core players over the last month. Right guard Brandon Brooks, kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato recently agreed to long-term extensions. Tight end Zach Ertz and safety Malcolm Jenkins could be next on the Eagles' to-do list.

GOLF

Larrazabal leads by three

Pablo Larrazabal opened a healthy three-shot lead after two rounds of the European Tour's season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on Friday. The Spaniard carded a 69 to go 9 under par overall and ahead of first-round leader Wil Besseling (73) and home favorite Branden Grace (70). Larrazabal was one of just five players to break 70 on a hot, windy day at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa. Larrazabal had a run of four consecutive birdies from Nos. 10-13 to respond to a double bogey on the par-3 No. 7 when he sent his tee shot right of the green and into the water. The birdie on No. 12 came when Larrazábal holed a 100-foot putt from one end of the green to the other.

BASEBALL

Garneau guaranteed $100k

Catcher Dustin Garneau is guaranteed just $100,000 as part of his one-year contract with the Houston Astros. Garneau, who figures to compete for a backup role, would get a $650,000 salary in the major leagues and $300,000 in the minors as part of the agreement announced Friday. He could earn an additional $75,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances and innings on defense: $25,000 each for 75 plate appearances or 200 innings and for 150 or 300 and 225 or 400. The 32-year-old Garneau hit .244 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 35 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland, which claimed him off waivers on Aug. 3. A five-year major league veteran, he also has played for Colorado and the Chicago White Sox.

FOOTBALL

Cardinals’ DB bet on NFL, suspended

NEW YORK -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

The league announced the suspension Friday. Shaw was banned for at least the rest of this season and the entire 2020 season. He can petition for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021.

According to the NFL, a league investigation found no information that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games. Shaw has not played this season and was placed on injured reserve after a shoulder injury in the preseason opener.

The league also said it found no evidence that teammates, coaches or other players were aware of Shaw betting on games.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

Suspensions of NFL players for betting are rare. The highest-profile case was in 1963 when Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers and Alex Karras of the Detroit Lions were banned for the entire season. Both were reinstated the after season and Hornung went on to make the Hall of Fame.

In the most recent case, Baltimore Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was suspended in 1983 for betting on NFL games and other sporting events. He, too, was reinstated the next year.

