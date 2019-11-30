OSCEOLA 40, MELBOURNE 22

OSCEOLA -- Quarterback MJ Vance led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to lift the Seminoles (12-1) past Melbourne (10-3).

With Osceola up by a score at the start of the final quarter, Vance tossed a 52-yard scoring pass to Greg Hooks. Vance punched the ball in from a yard for a touchdown on the next Seminoles drive.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

After a Bearkatz score with seven minutes remaining, Vance capped his night with his second rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The Seminoles advance to the Class 3A semifinals where they will play Camden Harmony Grove.

Sports on 11/30/2019