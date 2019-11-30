Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

OSCEOLA 40, MELBOURNE 22

Today at 2:09 a.m.

OSCEOLA 40, MELBOURNE 22

OSCEOLA -- Quarterback MJ Vance led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to lift the Seminoles (12-1) past Melbourne (10-3).

With Osceola up by a score at the start of the final quarter, Vance tossed a 52-yard scoring pass to Greg Hooks. Vance punched the ball in from a yard for a touchdown on the next Seminoles drive.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

After a Bearkatz score with seven minutes remaining, Vance capped his night with his second rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The Seminoles advance to the Class 3A semifinals where they will play Camden Harmony Grove.

Sports on 11/30/2019

Print Headline: OSCEOLA 40, MELBOURNE 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT