OSU aims for 8 in a row vs. Michigan

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, looks for an open receiver as Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos chases him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 28-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Ohio State is two wins away from having a shot at winning a second national championship in five seasons and a third title this century.

Michigan is in the way.

Maybe.

The No. 1-ranked Buckeyes have won seven in a row and 14 of 15 against the Wolverines in a dominating stretch that has taken a lot of suspense out of the series.

Ohio State is a 10-point favorite to win today at the Big House where it is expected to set a school record with an eighth consecutive victory in a rivalry that started in 1897.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) have already clinched a spot in the conference championship game with first-year Coach Ryan Day and will face either No. 8 Minnesota or No. 12 Wisconsin next week in Indianapolis.

Make no mistake, Ohio State will take No. 13 Michigan (9-2, 6-2) seriously because no one wearing scarlet and gray wants to give a desperate rival any satisfaction.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, acknowledge it gives them an added incentive to have an opportunity to spoil Ohio State's season.

"This is something that is not only important to them, but important to us," Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks said.

The outcome is certainly important for Jim Harbaugh, who is winless in The Game as a coach after having some success in the series as a quarterback more than three decades ago.

Harbaugh is not in danger of losing his job if he falls to 0-5 against Ohio State, but a victory would without a doubt give him and college football's winningest program a much-needed boost.

A loss to close the regular season would define another year as something short of great even if the Wolverines win their bowl game to have a fourth 10-win season under Harbaugh.

Harbaugh seemed to hint Michigan is planning to do some things it hasn't before in its quest to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

It would not be surprising to see Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown use more zone schemes than he usually does, especially after his man-to-man coverages were shredded by Ohio State last season.

Harbaugh hopes the Buckeyes spent some time this week trying to figure out what trick plays Michigan might use on offense and special teams.

"Everything could be done," Harbaugh said. "Anything could be changed. Anything could be added. Don't mind your opponents knowing that all things are possible -- schematically."

Ohio State's defense has been much better than it was last year and a pair of former Michigan assistants have helped make the turnaround happen.

The Buckeyes have the top-ranked defense in the country, giving up just 217.4 yards per game. That turnaround came after co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington were hired away from Harbaugh's staff on consecutive days last winter.

Harbaugh dodged a question about facing his former assistants. His players insisted they didn't have hard feelings about coaches who left in part because they were given substantial raises.

"They had to make decisions for themselves and their families," Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson said. "I've got nothing but the utmost respect for both of those guys."

Sports on 11/30/2019