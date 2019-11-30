Police name adult victim in I-30 crash

Arkansas State Police officials have identified the adult victim of a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 30 that also killed two children and injured three other people.

The collision occurred about 5:15 p.m. east of the Reynolds Road exit in Bryant after a Nissan Altima that had been stopped on the shoulder of eastbound I-30 pulled into a lane, according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

As the Altima traveled at a slow speed on the interstate, a commercial truck struck the car, from behind the report said.

A passenger in the Altima, 39-year-old Katrina Dunnick of Little Rock, and two passengers, a boy and a girl, died. The Saline County coroner could not immediately be reached to confirm their ages.

Two other children in the Altima were injured: a girl who was driving and a boy who was a passenger, according to the summary. The driver of the truck, from Michigan, was injured as well.

State police said all three of the injured people were transported to hospitals in critical condition Thursday evening, and spokesman Bill Sadler said no update on their conditions would be given unless any die from the injuries.

It was raining at the time of the crash.

Metro on 11/30/2019