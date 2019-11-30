Police say officer body-slammed spitter

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer is being investigated for body-slamming a man who spat on his face, authorities said Friday.

Police said the 29-year-old man was hospitalized after the incident Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old officer also went to a hospital for evaluation.

The officer approached the man for drinking alcohol at a bus stop, police said. They said the man became "irate," licked the officer's face and made threats before spitting in his eye and mouth.

A 41-second video a bystander posted to social media shows the officer pick the man up off his feet and throw him to the ground. The man then appears to lie motionless for the rest of the video.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement that the investigation "will be comprehensive and expedited so that the public may gain a complete picture of what happened."

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the officer's actions "concerning." The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Police say charges are pending against the man.

City mulled sprinklers before fatal fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- The agency that manages public housing in Minneapolis noted a need for sprinklers in older high-rise apartments months before a fire broke out in a 50-year-old building, leaving five people dead from smoke inhalation.

Although the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority didn't specifically budget for high-rise sprinklers in a plan approved in September, the document does list them as a future priority.

"Additionally, as building codes have evolved, we need to address increased life/safety requirements such as retrofitting our highrise buildings with sprinkler systems," the plan says. "[The housing authority] has made infrastructure/building systems a priority and will target these types of improvements with its limited Capital Fund resources until major reinvestment opportunities materialize."

Minneapolis Public Housing Authority spokesman Jeff Horwich declined to elaborate Friday on the reference to sprinklers in the plan. He said the document reflects long-term aspirations, not necessarily current available funding.

The fire Wednesday came just days before the building was to be inspected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It was not immediately clear if that routine inspection will go on Monday as planned.

Authorities on Friday still had not released the cause of the fire, which started around 4 a.m. on the 14th floor of the building. Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe the fire was an accident, but he didn't explain why.

The victims have been identified as Tyler Baron, 32; Jerome Stewart, 59; Nadifa Mohamud, 67; Maryan Mohamed Mohamud, 69; and Amatalah Adam, 78. Three others were injured.

10 animals die in Ohio wildlife park fire

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- At least 10 animals died in a barn fire that broke out at an Ohio wildlife park, officials said.

The blaze began Thursday evening at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton. Three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn were thought to be dead, fire officials said.

Springboks and bongos are types of antelope.

Officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped, The Toledo Blade reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No humans were injured.

The only person on the property at the time of the fire was a person who lived on the grounds, serving as a manager and gamekeeper, Danbury Township police officer Carolyn Demore said. Park co-owner Holly Hunt told news outlets that the manager noticed his power flickering and saw the fire when he walked outside.

African Safari Wildlife Park officials posted on Facebook that they were "devastated by the loss of animals."

The park is a drive-through wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre property. According to its Facebook page, it celebrated its 50th season in 2018.

Port Clinton is on Lake Erie in northern Ohio, between Toledo and Cleveland.

Mississippi tops weekly CDC flu report

JACKSON, Miss. -- The flu season is off and running in the Deep South.

The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas. The highest level in that report for the week that ended Nov. 16 was in Mississippi.

Doctors in the Magnolia State said they're already seeing lots of patients. Dr. Darren Scoggin of Children's Medical Group in Jackson told WLBT-TV that travel and family gatherings can help contribute to the flu's spread.

CDC officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated. They say the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and its complications.

So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported four flu-associated deaths among children.

