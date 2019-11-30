Hobbled Thomas, NLR run through Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Brandon Thomas limped off the field just before halftime badly favoring an injured right ankle.

The North Little Rock senior who has orally committed to Memphis looked questionable for the second half against Bentonville in the Class 7A semifinals.

North Little Rock 42, Bentonville 24 North Little Rock^7^14^7^14^—^42 Bentonville^7^10^0^7^—^24 First Quarter North — Thomas 11 pass from Cotton (Selhorst kick), 7:50. Bent — Crawford 1 run (Turner kick), 4:35. Second Quarter Bent — FG Turner 38, 11:05. North — Battles 28 pass from Cotton (Selhorst kick), 8:31. North — Cotton 2 run (Selhorst kick), 4:37. Bent — Smith 49 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 1:08. Third Quarter North — Sims 2 run (Selhorst kick), 5:13. Fourth Quarter North — Thomas 14 run (Selhorst kick), 7:18. Bent — Pankau 3 run (Turner kick) 5:57. North — Thomas 2 run (Selhorst kick), 1:47

Thomas has faced a season full of injuries, starting with a hand injury in the summer and various leg injuries that limited his playing time.

But after a 37-minute halftime that included a lightning delay, Thomas supplied the charge in the Charging Wildcats, leading a second-half surge as North Little Rock knocked off Bentonville 42-24 to advance to the Class 7A state championship game for the fourth consecutive season.

"I was going to do everything I could to come back after halftime," a beaming Thomas said. "I couldn't let my team down. It was bad at the moment, but it was something I had to overcome. I overcame it for my team."

Thomas, who barely can move his right thumb after a summer fireworks accident and plans to have at least one surgery to repair nerve damage, rushed for 153 yards on 25 carries and scored 3 touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving).

He was at his best in the second half, leading the Charging Wildcats (8-4) on a momentum-changing touchdown drive on North Little Rock's opening possession. He carried the ball on six plays in the drive, including four consecutive runs before teammate Aaron Sims crashed in from the 2 to extend North Little Rock's lead to 28-17 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.

"I thought that was huge," North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said of that drive. "With the weather tonight, we kind of played that. I typically would have deferred to start the game, but I thought rain would be here in the second half, so I wanted to steal a possession.

"Obviously it didn't rain, and I would have loved to have had the ball to start the second half, but our defense played great all night."

North Little Rock contained Bentonville's offense for the most part, especially the Tigers' passing attack. Bentonville senior quarterback Ben Pankau was 13-of-32 passing for 203 yards.

North Little Rock managed to get into the end zone on its opening drive. The Charging Wildcats were penalized three times on the drive, but quarterback Kareame Cotton hit several key passes, including a 25-yard strike to Brendan Bailey on fourth and 13 to keep the drive alive. Cotton hit Thomas out of the backfield on an 11-yard scoring strike for the early lead.

Bentonville (11-1) answered on its first drive. Preston Crawford got the drive started with runs of 16 and 17 yards, and Pankau hit Cooper Smith for 19 yards, setting up Crawford's 1-yard touchdown run with 4:35 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers took their first and only lead by driving from near midfield to the North Little Rock 6, but a 14-yard sack of Pankau by Timothy Spaight moved the ball back to the Tigers' 20. Bentonville settled for a 38-yard Logan Turner field goal and a 10-7 lead.

North Little Rock served up back-to-back touchdowns to take a 21-10 lead. Cotton hit Brailin Battles on a 28-yard scoring strike after Battles high-pointed the ball over Bentonville defensive back Levi Bennett and raced into the end zone. The Charging Wildcats scored again when Thomas ripped off a 27-yard run to set up Cotton's 2-yard keeper.

After a defensive stop, Bentonville struck quickly. Pankau hit Crawford on a shovel pass for 11 yards, then found Smith down the right sideline for 49 yards to pull the Tigers within 21-17 with 1:08 before half.

Thomas was injured on North Little Rock's next possession after a 4-yard gain, but as the second half proved, he was far from out.

"We just didn't play very well, but credit North Little Rock with that," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "This was very uncharacteristic of how we've played all year. We dropped a lot of balls, didn't tackle great, didn't create turnovers.

"This was not Bentonville football tonight. Give North Little Rock credit. They came ready to play and that played a very good football game."

