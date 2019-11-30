Ozark holds off Pea Ridge

OZARK -- Ryker Martin waited until the last moment before he elected to keep the ball, and he almost had to wrestle it out of his teammate's hands.

Seconds later, the Ozark sophomore quarterback was in the end zone with the decisive touchdown run Friday night as Ozark advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals with a 21-14 victory over Pea Ridge at Hillbilly Stadium.

Pea Ridge^7^0^7^0—^14 Ozark^7^7^7^0^—^21 First Quarter Ozark — Martin 12 run (Timmerman kick), 4:10. Pea — Busey 4 run (Reyes kick), :39. Second Quarter Ozark — Walker 73 run (Timmerman kick), 5:47. Third Quarter Pea — Reyes 37 interception return (Reyes kick), 11:47. Ozark — Martin 27 run (Timmerman kick), 1:47.

"I ran my read, and I made a good read," Martin said. "I respected my linemen, they helped me out with that. They kept on blocking. I just wanted to make sure I made the right read before I stepped in there and took off. It turned out to be the right read."

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Martin, who started at quarterback after Harper Faulkenberry was injured in last week's game against Malvern, directed Ozark (12-1) on a six-play drive after Duke Walker's interception at midfield. He kept the ball and scored from 27 yards out, and Will Timmerman's extra point made it 21-14 with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

The Hillbillies knocked the ball out of Brayden Ralph's hands inside the Ozark 15 three plays later. The unit also forced an incomplete pass when Pea Ridge (8-5) went for it on fourth and 9 from the Ozark 22 with 9:32 remaining, and it stopped quarterback Tate Busey a yard short of a first down on a fake punt with 3:51 remaining.

"They just stuck in there and stopped them," Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said. "We keep finding a way to win."

Ozark ran seven offensive plays and milked the clock down to 23 seconds before turning the ball over on downs on the Pea Ridge 17. Busey completed a pair of passes to Zak Withrow and moved the ball to the Ozark 43 with one second left, but Busey's last-second heave was intercepted by Ethan Foster at the 8.

The Blackhawks had another scoring opportunity go for naught late in the first half after Logan Stewart recovered a Walker fumble at the Ozark 11. Pea Ridge had a fourth-and-3 situation at the 4, but Busey's pass for Hunter Rains went incomplete.

"Ozark -- give them the credit," Pea Ridge Coach Stephen Neal said. "They made the most of their chances. We had some chances to make some plays, and we did make some plays. We just didn't make enough of them.

"Our fourth-down play near the goal line didn't work, and apparently the fake punt was short on the sideline. If we had to do the whole game over again, I would do the same thing."

Martin gave Ozark a 7-0 lead with a 12-yard touchdown run, but Busey tied it at 7-7 with his 4-yard score with under a minute left in the first quarter.

Ozark took a 14-7 lead into halftime on Walker's 73-yard run. Pea Ridge tied it on the first play of the second half when Carlos Reyes intercepted a Martin pass and ran 37 yards untouched for the score.

Sports on 11/30/2019