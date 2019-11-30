Razorbacks defensive end Jamario Bell joins basketball team

Arkansas' Jamario Bell warms up Saturday, Nov. 30, before the Razorbacks' game with Northern Kentucky in Bud Walton Arena at Fayetteville. - Photo by NWA Democrat-Gazette / Andy Shupe

A day after defensive end Jamario Bell played in his final football game for Arkansas, he was dressed out with the Razorbacks’ basketball team.

Bell, a 6-5, 250-pound senior from Junction City who started and had three tackles and a sack in Missouri’s 24-14 victory over Arkansas in Little Rock on Friday, has joined the basketball team, Coach Eric Musselman announced before Saturday’s game.

Bell played basketball as well as football at Junction City High School.

“Jamario just came up to the office. He told us he’d like to join us if there was a spot,” Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. “We need another guy in practice.”

Bell took part in Saturday morning’s shoot-around and was dressed out for the game,

“Obviously, joining us this late, you don’t know the role or anything,” Musselman said. “But certainly we feel he can make our basketball team better.”

When Musselman led Nevada to an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance in 2018, the Wolf Pack had two football players — receiver Elijah Cook and safety Justin Brent — join the basketball team.

“They kind of gave us an infusion of energy because they were so excited to play a different sport and one that they loved,” Musselman said. “Certainly, with [Bell], he loves the game. Even at shoot-around, I thought he gave us a little extra juice because he was kind of pumped up to put on a basketball uniform.”

Other Razorbacks who have played football and basketball include Houston Nutt, Joe Dean Davenport, Matt Jones, Malik Monk and Brandon Mitchell.