SALEM 38, CARLISLE 22

SALEM -- Peyton Barker rushed for two touchdowns and the Greyhounds (11-1) ran past Carlisle (9-5) for a home victory.

Barker's 88-yard first-quarter burst into the end zone was longest score of the night for Salem. In the second quarter, Barker scored from the 4.

Salem quarterback Gavin Guiltner threw touchdown passes to Darius Brown and Kevin King, while Dillon Hoskins scored on a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

The Greyhounds next face Fordyce in the semifinal round of the Class 2A playoffs.

