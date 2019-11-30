VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls at South Carolina

The University of Arkansas lost 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 at South Carolina on Friday night in Columbia, S.C.

Devyn Wheeler led Arkansas (11-19, 5-13 SEC) with 10 kills. Rachel Rippee had 29 assists and Klaire Trainor had 10 digs.

Mikayla Shields led South Carolina (19-11, 11-7) with 17 kills.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SAU loses on the road

Drury (4-0) led most of the way in a 66-58 victory over Southern Arkansas (2-4) on Friday in Springfield, Mo.

Drury led 26-16 after the first half. Cal Hartley and Brandon Emmert both scored 14 points for Drury, which shot 47.3% from the floor and overcame a 46-28 rebounding deficit. Drury scored 25 points off 23 turnovers.

Aaron Lucas led SAU with 19 points. Devante Brooks added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

NLR, Tri-Cities to play for Rumble title

Senior forward Spencer Simes poured in 22 points as North Little Rock breezed past Osborne, Ga., 77-58, in Friday's semifinals of the Rumble on the Ridge at Mustang Arena in Forrest City.

Guard Craig Collier added 14 points, including four three-pointers, for North Little Rock (3-0), which will take on Tri-Cities, Ga., today at 4:30 p.m. in the title game. Tri-Cities beat defending tournament champion Bartlett, Tenn., 62-57 in overtime behind 20 points from junior guard Peyton Daniels. Devon Cottle, also a junior guard, had 18 points for Tri-Cities (3-0).

In the consolation bracket, senior guard Treylon Payne and junior guard Camren Hunter had 19 points each as Bryant (2-1) defeated iSchool, Texas, 66-46. Also, Kenwood, Tenn. pulled away from Forrest City 69-56 despite a 22-point night from Mustangs' senior forward Ta'Darius Dale. Senior forward Chad Mathis added 14 points for Forrest City.

--Erick Taylor

Austin Westlake blisters West Memphis

Auburn University commit Chris Moore had 12 points and 13 rebounds, but West Memphis suffered a 72-48 loss to Austin Westlake, Texas, at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville, Texas.

Senior guards Deon Williams and Immanual Hoard each had 10 points and junior guard Jordan Mitchell added nine points and seven assists for West Memphis (4-1), which faces Waxahachie, Texas, today at 2 p.m.

In other games, Little Rock Hall dropped a 48-37 decision to Port Allen, La. Junior guard Tawasky Johnson had 16 points and senior forward Jalen Knox had 12 for Port Allen (2-0). Senior guard Jacore Williams had 16 points for Hall (0-2). Defending Class 5A state champion Marion (2-1) got a 28-point, seven-rebound effort to hold off Oak Cliff Faith Family, Texas, 48-43. The Patriots battle North Crowley, Texas, today at 12:30 p.m.

-- Erick Taylor

