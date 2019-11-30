Suriname president convicted in killings

PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- A court in the South American country of Suriname convicted President Desi Bouterse on Friday in the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

The decision by a panel of three judges marks the end of a historic trial that began in November 2007.

Bouterse is currently on an official trip in China and could not be immediately reached for comment. He had previously accepted "political responsibility" for the killings, but he insisted he was not present.

Hugo Essed, a lawyer for relatives of the victims, said Bouterse should step down immediately.

"It's a shame for him to remain as president," he said.

The case is known in Suriname as the "December killings," and the victims included some of the most prominent citizens of Suriname. Bouterse and 25 co-defendants are accused of rounding them up and executing them inside a colonial fortress in the capital of Paramaribo.

Bouterse was the military leader of Suriname from 1980 to 1987. He was elected president in a parliamentary vote in 2010 and re-elected in 2015. Courts have ruled against two of his efforts to halt the trial -- an amnesty law and a 2016 order that the legal proceedings be halted.

Rock climber falls to death in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- California rock climber Brad Gobright reportedly reached the top of a highly challenging rock face in northern Mexico and was rappelling down with a companion when he fell to his death.

Climber Aidan Jacobson of Phoenix told Outside magazine he was with Gobright, and said they had just performed an ascent of the Sendero Luminoso route in the El Potrero Chico area near the northern city of Monterrey. Jacobson also fell, but a shorter distance, after something went wrong in the "simul-rappelling" descent, the magazine said.

The technique involves two climbers balancing each other's weight off an anchor point. In online forums, many climbers described the technique as difficult and potentially dangerous.

Civil defense officials in Nuevo Leon state said Gobright, 31, fell about 980 feet to his death on Wednesday. The magazine account described the fall as 600 feet. Jacobson suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Gobright's body was recovered Thursday. The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright as "one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world."

Two K-pop stars guilty in sex case

SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean court on Friday found two K-pop stars guilty of illicit sexual relations with a woman who was unable to resist and sentenced them to up to six years in prison.

The Seoul Central District Court said singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young received a six-year prison term, and former boy band member Choi Jong-hoon a five-year term.

The court said in a statement that they were convicted of committing "special quasi-raping," which it said means multiple people collaborating to have illicit sexual intercourse with a person who was unconscious or unable to resist.

Jung was additionally convicted of filming sex videos of women against their will and sharing them with friends in a group chat.

The two men were also ordered to undergo 80 hours of sex offender treatment programs.

They have one week to appeal, according to the court.

In the past seven weeks, two female K-pop musicians have been found dead of apparent suicides that authorities have linked to cyberbullying.

