SWAT team negotiating with armed man wanted in connection with central Arkansas shooting that injured several people, authorities say

A man wanted in connection with a shooting that injured several people in central Arkansas is barricaded inside a vehicle Saturday morning as a SWAT team attempts to negotiate his surrender, authorities said.

At about 3 a.m., authorities in Saline County requested assistance from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office near Arkansas 10 and Duffy Lane, said Mitch McCoy, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff’s office. That area is on the west side of Lake Maumelle, in Pulaski County.

Lt. Cody Burk, another spokesman for the agency, said the man inside the vehicle is John E. Grable, who authorities were trying to locate following a shooting at about 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Sardis Road in Hensley.

Multiple people were injured in the shooting, according to a Facebook post by the Saline County sheriff’s office. The statement didn't indicate the victims' conditions.

Arkansas 10 is blocked near the scene, as a crisis negotiation unit continues to communicate with the man, McCoy said. Authorities have asked drivers to avoid the area.