Wiedemann, Saints go to ground vs. Scrappers

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian is known for a wide-open passing attack, but the Saints showed off a powerful running game to move into next week's Class 4A state semifinals.

Junior Cam Wiedemann rushed for 201 yards on 30 carries and 4 touchdowns to lead Shiloh Christian to a 49-27 victory over Nashville on Friday night in Champions Stadium.

Shiloh Christian 49, Nashville 27 Nashville^7^7^13^—^27 Shiloh Christian^14^14^7^14^—^49 First Quarter Shiloh-Wiedemann 5 run (Carter kick), 9:21. Nash-Stewart 28 pass from Gordon (Pioquinto kick), 4:07. Shiloh-Tollett 2 pass from Reece (Carter kick), 0:52.6. Second Quarter Nash-Stewart 8 run (Pioquinto kick), 10:42. Shiloh-Wiedemann 20 run (Carter kick), 4:07. Shiloh-Raben 31 run (Carter kick), 2:00.. Third Quarter Shiloh-Wiedemann 29 run (Carter kick), 1:38. Fourth Quarter Nash-Morrison 32 pass from Gordon (Pioquinto kick), 10:22. Nash-Stewart 4 run (kick failed), 9:17. Shiloh-Wiedemann 3 run (Carter kick), 627. Shiloh-Baker 1 run (Carter kick).

Nashville (11-2) pulled within one score with 9:17 left in the fourth quarter, scoring after recovering an onside kick. Keshawn Stewart's 4-yard run pulled the Scrappers within 35-27, but the extra point missed wide to leave the deficit at eight points.

The Scrappers tried a sky kick, but Shiloh Christian (13-0) recovered near midfield. Wiedemann carried the ball on five of seven plays, including the final 3 yards for his fourth touchdown to push the the Saints' lead to 42-27 with 6:27 left.

The Shiloh Christian defense held Nashville on downs on its next possession, and the Saints added a late touchdown to set the final margin.

Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said his team kept fighting despite late adversity, but Wiedemann was particularly special.

"Our guys didn't quit. They continued to throw punches," Conaway said. "I was very proud of all three phases and how they continued to make plays.

"[Wiedemann] had an unreal night. That's two weeks in a row that he's just been extremely effective and dominating. You don't do that without the offensive line. We played great up front. Our fullback Logan Raben and even our receivers on the edge did the job blocking."

Saints quarterback Eli Reece completed 18 of 33 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown. Wiedemann also caught four passes for 72 yards. Truitt Tollett's first-quarter touchdown reception gave him 27 for the season, three away from Pulaski Academy's John David White's state record.

The Saints led 28-14 at halftime, turning back-to-back Nashville turnovers into touchdowns.

The Scrappers' defense held Shiloh Christian on four plays from the 1 to get the ball back, but Shiloh Christian recovered a Nashville fumble at the Saints' 40.

The Saints then went on a six-play, 60-yard drive that culminated with a 20-yard touchdown run by Wiedemann for a 21-14 lead with 4:07 left in the first half.

Shiloh Christian's Drew Dudley then picked off a Ty Gordon pass at the Saints' 39. This scoring drive took four plays to cover 61 yards. Logan Raben broke a 31-yard touchdown run to push the Shiloh Christian lead to 28-14 lead with two minutes left in the first half.

The Saints also recovered a Nashville fumble that Shiloh Christian turned into a 2-yard touchdown pass from Reece to Tollett for a 14-7 Shiloh Christian lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

