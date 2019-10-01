2 men shot in southwest Arkansas

DE QUEEN — The Arkansas State Police and the De Queen Police Department are investigating the Sunday morning shootings of two men.

The De Queen Police Department and the Sevier County sheriff's office responded about 1:13 a.m. to the intersection of Coulter and Dawn drives in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the police department.

They arrived on the scene and found two victims, Jesus Buendia and Hugo Hernandez, both of De Queen, with gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

Both victims were taken to Texarkana hospitals for their injuries and both are expected to recover.