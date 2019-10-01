2 men shot in southwest Arkansas

FILE — Little Rock Police Department crime scene tape is shown in this 2019 file photo. - Photo by Jeff Mitchell
DE QUEEN — The Arkansas State Police and the De Queen Police Department are investigating the Sunday morning shootings of two men.
The De Queen Police Department and the Sevier County sheriff's office responded about 1:13 a.m. to the intersection of Coulter and Dawn drives in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the police department.
They arrived on the scene and found two victims, Jesus Buendia and Hugo Hernandez, both of De Queen, with gunshot wounds, according to the news release.
Both victims were taken to Texarkana hospitals for their injuries and both are expected to recover.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.