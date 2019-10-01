Sections
Sign in
Breaking: In $700M deal, U.S. Steel buys stake in Big River Steel
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

4 state teachers up for national award

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 7:06 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption File Photo

Four Arkansas teachers have been named 2019 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Three come from public schools, one from a private school.

They are:

• Carrie Beach, Washington Junior High School, Bentonville School District, science finalist.

• Mary Hatch, Harrison Middle School, Harrison School District, science finalist.

• Kara Lenfestey, Episcopal Collegiate School, mathematics finalist.

• Melodie Murray, Pocahontas High School, Pocahontas School District, mathematics finalist.

They were selected from a field of 58 candidates in the state.

A national committee made up of scientists, mathematicians and educators will recommend up to 108 teachers. Award winners will receive a $10,000 award, a presidential citation and a trip to Washington for a series of events, professional development activities and an awards ceremony.

Winners are chosen from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. territories, and schools operated by the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Metro on 10/01/2019

Print Headline: 4 state teachers up for national award

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT